NDPC empowers MMDAs to attract investments for development

National Development Planning Commission (NDPC) has commenced a five-day capacity-building initiative to equip selected Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) with the skills needed to identify and attract investment opportunities that will propel socio-economic progress.

This strategic workshop, funded by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), is being held from June 3 to June 7, 2024, in Koforidua, Eastern Region.

In his opening remarks, the Director-General of the NDPC, Dr. Kodjo Essiem Mensah-Abrampa, emphasized the importance of the MMDAs developing the capacity to effectively brand themselves and engage private partners to drive development in their jurisdictions.

He noted that the workshop's goal was to increase the MMDAs' ability to recognize and attract investment, which would enhance their revenue mobilization efforts.

He stated, "We need to be very technical to stand on our own feet and achieve our development objectives."

Dr. Mensah-Abrampa emphasized that decisions must be based on facts in order to reflect planned activities.

The programme targeted 8 MMDAs from the Upper West, Upper East, and North East regions of Ghana, which have historically faced development challenges due to conflicts and instability. These regions, however, are rich in untapped resources and potential.

The 24-member technical team participating in the workshop includes representatives from key government agencies such as the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization and Rural Development, Ghana Investment Promotion Centre, Institute of Local Government Studies, Ministry of Finance, University of Ghana Business School, University for Business and Integrated Development Studies, Wa, NDPC, and the UNDP.