NCA inaugurates Dispute Resolution Committee

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has officially inaugurated its Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), aimed at resolving conflicts in Ghana's electronic communications industry.

The DRC was established under the Electronic Communications Act of 2008.

At the launch, NCA Board Chairman Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah tasked the committee members to adjudicate disputes guided by the principles of the 1992 Constitution.

"You are an important part of the Authority's facilitative role, and I have no doubt you will skillfully deliver," he stated.

The DRC's mandate is to promote fairness, professionalism, and open communication in resolving industry conflicts, thereby fostering trust and cooperation among stakeholders.

The Board Chairman emphasized the importance of an alternative avenue outside the court system, stating, "Disputes are more likely to be amicably solved when the arbiter applies industry knowledge and understanding of business needs."

The committee comprises professionals from various fields, including telecommunications, law, business, engineering, and academia. Danquah noted,

"With a mixed bag of seasoned professionals, the DRC will ensure effective and efficient adjudicatory services to keep the industry running."

Starting in July 2024, the public can submit disputes to the DRC through its registry located at the NCA Tower. Initially, there will be no filing fees for claims.

The Authority plans to establish a dedicated DRC complex with facilities such as caucus rooms, real-time transcription, and automated translation.

The Director General of the NCA, Mr Joe Anokye provided details on the establishment process. In November 2021, the NCA Board resolved to create the DRC as required by the Electronic Communications Act.

An internal implementation team worked with consultants to engage stakeholders, draft user guidelines, and select committee members.

"Once the draft user guidelines were finalized, they were published for public comments, and an in-person stakeholder consultation was organized to finalize them," Anokye stated.

He expressed confidence in the committee's combined expertise, objectivity, and commitment to fair dispute resolution.

He encouraged the industry to utilize the DRC, clarifying that it does not replace the NCA's customer complaints center but serves as an additional layer of support for dispute resolution within the industry.

Members of the committee include Mr Patrick Boateng (Chairman), Prof. Mark Adom Asamoah (Member), Hon Ama Pomaa Boateng (Member), Dr Jemima Nunoo (Member), Mr Hari Crystal (Member), Mr Kofi Owusu Nhyira (Member), Mr Kusum Appiah (Member), Madam Golda Sowah Adjei (Member) and Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante (Secretary).