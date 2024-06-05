ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

NCA inaugurates Dispute Resolution Committee

By Richard Aniagyei, ISD || Contributor
Social News NCA inaugurates Dispute Resolution Committee
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has officially inaugurated its Dispute Resolution Committee (DRC), aimed at resolving conflicts in Ghana's electronic communications industry.

The DRC was established under the Electronic Communications Act of 2008.

At the launch, NCA Board Chairman Okatakyie Ababio Boakye Danquah tasked the committee members to adjudicate disputes guided by the principles of the 1992 Constitution.

"You are an important part of the Authority's facilitative role, and I have no doubt you will skillfully deliver," he stated.

The DRC's mandate is to promote fairness, professionalism, and open communication in resolving industry conflicts, thereby fostering trust and cooperation among stakeholders.

The Board Chairman emphasized the importance of an alternative avenue outside the court system, stating, "Disputes are more likely to be amicably solved when the arbiter applies industry knowledge and understanding of business needs."

The committee comprises professionals from various fields, including telecommunications, law, business, engineering, and academia. Danquah noted,

"With a mixed bag of seasoned professionals, the DRC will ensure effective and efficient adjudicatory services to keep the industry running."

Starting in July 2024, the public can submit disputes to the DRC through its registry located at the NCA Tower. Initially, there will be no filing fees for claims.

The Authority plans to establish a dedicated DRC complex with facilities such as caucus rooms, real-time transcription, and automated translation.

The Director General of the NCA, Mr Joe Anokye provided details on the establishment process. In November 2021, the NCA Board resolved to create the DRC as required by the Electronic Communications Act.

An internal implementation team worked with consultants to engage stakeholders, draft user guidelines, and select committee members.

"Once the draft user guidelines were finalized, they were published for public comments, and an in-person stakeholder consultation was organized to finalize them," Anokye stated.

He expressed confidence in the committee's combined expertise, objectivity, and commitment to fair dispute resolution.

He encouraged the industry to utilize the DRC, clarifying that it does not replace the NCA's customer complaints center but serves as an additional layer of support for dispute resolution within the industry.

Starting in July 2024, the public can submit disputes to the DRC through its registry located at the NCA Tower. Initially, there will be no filing fees for claims.

The Authority plans to establish a dedicated DRC complex with facilities such as caucus rooms, real-time transcription, and automated translation.

Members of the committee include Mr Patrick Boateng (Chairman), Prof. Mark Adom Asamoah (Member), Hon Ama Pomaa Boateng (Member), Dr Jemima Nunoo (Member), Mr Hari Crystal (Member), Mr Kofi Owusu Nhyira (Member), Mr Kusum Appiah (Member), Madam Golda Sowah Adjei (Member) and Nana Adjoa Adobea Asante (Secretary).

Top Stories

14 minutes ago

Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin 'Mahama and NDC have nothing to turn the corner of the economy, dazzling in the ...

19 minutes ago

Bawumia is believable and reliable; chiefs trust him — Ahiagbah Bawumia is believable and reliable; chiefs trust him — Ahiagbah

31 minutes ago

Joana Gyan Cudjoe, NDC Parliamentary candidate for Amenfi Central Joana Gyan Cudjoe’s NDC parlimentary candidacy for Amenfi Central ‘on hold’ unti...

55 minutes ago

Charles Kusi Appiah Kubi, Head of the Business and Economic Bureau at GUTA Businesses have lost over 56% of working capital in six months due to economic w...

1 hour ago

NDC's silence on June 4th anniversary raises eyebrows of sidelining Rawlings' legacy, contributions NDC's silence on June 4th anniversary raises eyebrows of sidelining Rawlings' le...

2 hours ago

Professor Yarhands Dissou Arthur Continue to standing up against EC's bias and manipulation - Lecturer urges NDC

2 hours ago

Stop recklessly scaring off investors, sabotaging Ghana's economy through falsehood – Majority slams Minority Stop recklessly scaring off investors, sabotaging Ghana's economy through falseh...

3 hours ago

Accra residents experience outages four times a week – IEA report Accra residents experience outages four times a week – IEA report

3 hours ago

Bono Regional NPP Deputy Secretary suspended over misconduct Bono Regional NPP Deputy Secretary suspended over misconduct

3 hours ago

IMANI Ghana files new suit over security heads appointment; old suit withdrawn IMANI Ghana files new suit over security heads appointment; old suit withdrawn

Just in....
body-container-line