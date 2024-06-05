ModernGhana logo
NPP rewards hard work and loyalty—Afenyo-Markin encourages party youth

  Wed, 05 Jun 2024
Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Majority Leader in Parliament, has urged the rank and file of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to diligently strive for victory in the December 7 general elections.

He indicated that the NPP recognised and rewarded hard work, loyalty and commitment to its principles.

Speaking at the party’s youth empowerment initiative titled “Youth Connect” in Cape Coast, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu pointed out that the strong support for Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as the Presidential Candidate of the party was exemplary.

He said the all-inclusive decision-making process had dispelled the longstanding perception of NPP as an Akan ethnic exclusive party that did not welcome individuals from other ethnic persuasions.

He said some analysts doubted Dr Bawumia’s chances, while others outrightly dismissed the possibility of the NPP selecting a candidate from the Northern Region and a Muslim, respectively.

These assertions, he said, wrongly equated the party’s traditional values with tribalism or regionalism and praised Dr Bawumia for reaching his current position through his steadfast dedication, hard work, loyalty, accessibility and humility.

“I was convinced that they had misunderstood the essence of this distinguished party and its principles because I was certain that our fundamental values of recognising hard work and unwavering dedication would prevail. I believed it was achievable.

“He has shown his strength as a man of unwavering loyalty who never abandons his post. He is a person of integrity, and the party has duly recognised his contributions, “the Majority Leader stated.

Mr Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organizer of the party, reiterated his steadfast commitment to ensuring success for the party in the upcoming 2024 elections.

He urged NPP supporters and the youth to unite and intensify their efforts in readiness for the forthcoming general elections.

He stressed that the NPP’s goal of “breaking the 8” was crucial and encouraged the party to work tirelessly towards achieving that goal.

GNA

