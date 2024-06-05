God wants you to fulfil National Cathedral Project; that’s why the hole is still there – Apostle Amoako-Attah to Bawumia

Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah

Presiding Apostle and General Overseer of Freedom Chapel International Ministry, Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah has implored Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to oversee the completion of the National Cathedral Project.

According to him, the hole at the site of the project may be still there because God wants the project to be completed by the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“Your Excellency, maybe prophetically, the reason why that hole is still there is because God wants you to fulfil it.

“It's going to be so prophetic that once upon a time, a temple was built and the president who dedicated a temple for the Christians was a Muslim,” Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah said.

He was speaking on Tuesday at a meeting with Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the Greater Accra Region.

In his remarks, Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah urged the Vice President to do everything in his power to bring the church and government together to work towards completing the National Cathedral Project.

He said the Vice President should also look at the possibility of handing over the project to a private entity for management.

“Give it to a private man, let them build it, let them collect the money. … It’s going to be an indictment for Christianity and for this government to leave this bigger hole as it is forever,” Apostle Francis Amoako-Attah opined.

On his part, NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia invited the church to engage government and look for private resources to fund the construction of the National Cathedral.