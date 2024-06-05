Shea Industry catalyst for positive change-Northern Regional Minister

The Northern Regional Minister, Alhaji Shani Alhassan Shaibu, has indicated that the Shea Industry contributes immensely to the socio-economic development of the country and it is a powerful catalyst for positive change.

He said, “In recent times, shea butter has emerged as an expanding international commodity, experiencing a surge in its demand within the realms of cosmetic, personal care, confectionery among others.”

The Minister made this statement at the World Shea Expo 2024, organized by Savannah Golden Tree and supported by a coalition of stakeholders in Tamale.

He emphasized that it was imperative that Ghana prioritized sustainable methodologies to guarantee the longevity of the shea industry and work together to ensure it grows in an inclusive and environmentally responsible way that benefits all.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of World Shea Expo, Chief Adam Tampuri, revealed that Ghana proudly exports over 70,000 tons of shea nut and shea butter annually, generating an impressive estimated value of over 112.6 million US dollars.

He indicated that despite the challenges in the shea business, there was a brighter opportunity for the industry hence the renewed interest in shea cultivation across some areas such as Brong- Ahafo, Eastern, Volta and the Northern Regions respectively.

Chief Adam Tampuri revealed that after the launch, the Expo will be opened at Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale from the 23rd to 25th July, 2024 to showcase innovation, collaboration and creation of opportunities.

In a speech read on behalf of the second lady, Samira Bawumia, she noted that, environmentally, shea trees offer invaluable services such as preventing soil erosion, conserving water and maintaining biodiversity.

She indicated government’s commitment to the development of shea in the country and added that agencies such as COCOBOD, Tree Crops Development Authority, GEPA, EXIMBANK were fully collaborating with the private sector to develop the industry.

She advised participants to carry out the teamwork that had characterized the event and work tirelessly to ensure that the shea industry flourishes, bringing with it a brighter future for all.

The programme brought together entrepreneurs, investors and development partners with the aim of raising awareness about the lucrative international market for shea, that will boost foreign exchange earnings, generate employment as well as foster prosperity, especially for women.