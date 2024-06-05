ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

A single tomato now costs GH¢5 in an already ‘stressful’ country, GH¢200 daily on electricity — Mzbel ‘cries’

Social News A single tomato now costs GH5 in an already stressful country, GH200 daily on electricity —Mzbel cries
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur, Mzbel, has voiced her concerns over the escalating cost of living in the country, highlighting the severe impact on her personal and business life.

In a post on her Instagram account, Mzbel lamented the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities and essential services, shedding light on the economic hardships faced by many Ghanaians.

She emphasized how these rising costs are affecting her restaurant business, noting the difficulty in maintaining sustainable operations.

Mzbel illustrated the stark reality by sharing that a single tomato now costs GH¢5, an increment that makes it challenging to procure ingredients for her establishment.

She expressed frustration over the high costs of goods, which have become a formidable obstacle for her business.

In addition to the soaring prices of commodities, Mzbel also highlighted the burden of rising electricity tariffs. She recounted that after the installation of new electricity meters, her daily expenditure on electricity has surged to GH¢200, a cost that strains her financial resources.

“A single tomato now costs five cedis. I simply wanted to prepare an egg for my child, but when I sent my staff to purchase tomatoes, she returned with just one, priced at five cedis. Where is our nation heading?” Mzbel questioned.

She further expressed her distress by saying, “Every day, I spend 200 cedis on electricity, only for it to barely last 24 hours. Are we to resign ourselves to despair? The stress is overwhelming, truly overwhelming. I find myself unable to engage on social media these days.”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

File Photo Act swiftly to restore our water bodies and ensure quality water supply for all ...

2 hours ago

Ursula Owusu left and Bright Simons IMANI's Bright Simons has never seen the good in anything I do — 'emotional' Urs...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo used Kalyppo; now its coconut —Koku Anyidoho lauds Bawumias coconut drinking display Akufo-Addo used Kalyppo; now it’s coconut — Koku Anyidoho lauds Bawumia’s coconu...

2 hours ago

Dame leaked tape: While Bawumia is campaigning 24 hours, the '24-hour economy' people are busily holding meaningless press conferences —Koku Anyidoho jabs NDC Dame leaked tape: While Bawumia is campaigning 24 hours, the '24-hour economy' p...

2 hours ago

Prophet Amoako Attah left and Vice President Bawumia It’ll be prophetic that a temple will be built, dedicated for Christians by a Mu...

2 hours ago

Decision to pay insurance fund into Consolidated Fund a wrong move; pay directly to NHIA —Nana Ohene Ntow to govt, finance ministry Decision to pay insurance fund into Consolidated Fund a wrong move; pay directly...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: You're responsible for the security of elections; what's the assurance nobody will die? —Kwesi Pratt to ECG Election 2024: You're responsible for the security of elections; what's the assu...

3 hours ago

Naphthalene balls flammable; keep away from fire, water, food, children – FDA warns public Naphthalene balls flammable; keep away from fire, water, food, children – FDA wa...

3 hours ago

2024 polls: Mahama will win, and NDC will unite 'tattered' Ghana — Goosie Tanoh 2024 polls: Mahama will win, and NDC will unite 'tattered' Ghana — Goosie Tanoh

Just in....
body-container-line