Ghanaian singer and entrepreneur, Mzbel, has voiced her concerns over the escalating cost of living in the country, highlighting the severe impact on her personal and business life.

In a post on her Instagram account, Mzbel lamented the skyrocketing prices of basic commodities and essential services, shedding light on the economic hardships faced by many Ghanaians.

She emphasized how these rising costs are affecting her restaurant business, noting the difficulty in maintaining sustainable operations.

Mzbel illustrated the stark reality by sharing that a single tomato now costs GH¢5, an increment that makes it challenging to procure ingredients for her establishment.

She expressed frustration over the high costs of goods, which have become a formidable obstacle for her business.

In addition to the soaring prices of commodities, Mzbel also highlighted the burden of rising electricity tariffs. She recounted that after the installation of new electricity meters, her daily expenditure on electricity has surged to GH¢200, a cost that strains her financial resources.

“A single tomato now costs five cedis. I simply wanted to prepare an egg for my child, but when I sent my staff to purchase tomatoes, she returned with just one, priced at five cedis. Where is our nation heading?” Mzbel questioned.

She further expressed her distress by saying, “Every day, I spend 200 cedis on electricity, only for it to barely last 24 hours. Are we to resign ourselves to despair? The stress is overwhelming, truly overwhelming. I find myself unable to engage on social media these days.”