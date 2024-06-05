ModernGhana logo
Green Ghana Day: Let’s secure existing forests before planting new trees – A Rocha Ghana

WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN
A Civil Society Organisation, A Rocha Ghana has urged government to prioritise moves that will secure the country’s existing forests before planting new trees.

This is contained in a press release ahead of the 2024 Green Ghana Day commemoration.

This year’s Green Ghana Day will be marked on Friday, June 7.

In its press release, A Rocha Ghana said, “As we approach Green Ghana Day on June 7th, a day meant to contribute to greening Ghana, it is important to remember that before planting new trees, we must first secure existing forests.”

A Rocha Ghana further calls on government to act swiftly to restore Ghana’s water bodies and ensure quality water supply for all.

A Rocha Ghana in its release also reminds government of its fiduciary duty to protect the welfare of Ghanaians, adding that leadership must take responsibility and citizens towards sustainable development.

“The current impunity resulting in environmental destruction must end,” A Rocha Ghana stressed.

This year’s Green Ghana Day will be the fourth edition of the initiative since it was launched by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2021.

According to Lands and Natural Resources Minister Samuel Abu Jinapor, government plans to plant 10 million trees on June 7.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
