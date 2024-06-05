Act swiftly to restore our water bodies and ensure quality water supply for all – A Rocha Ghana urges gov’t

A Civil Society Organisation, A Rocha Ghana has charged government to restore the country’s destroyed water bodies immediately.

This is contained in a press release to mark the 2024 World Environment Day.

World Environment Day is being marked this year under the theme, “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience”.

In its release, A Rocha Ghana called on the government to honour its commitments to ensuring a healthy environment and the well-being of Ghanaians.

The organisation wants government to do this by “Acting swiftly to restore our water bodies and ensure quality water supply for all.”

A Rocha Ghana also wants government to repeal LI 2462, which practically opens up all forest reserves for mining. It added that immediate steps must be taken to suspend all mining concessions in these vital life-supporting ecosystems.

Ahead of Green Ghana Day 2024 on Friday, June 7, A Rocha Ghana has admonished government to focus on securing existing forests before planting new trees.

“Our forests and waterbodies play a critical role in stopping the spread of desertification and contributing to Ghana’s drought resilience.

"The government is reminded of its fiduciary duty to protect the welfare of Ghanaians. Leadership must take responsibility and rally us all towards sustainable development. The current impunity resulting in environmental destruction must end,” A Rocha Ghana stressed in its release.

Below is a copy of the release from A Rocha Ghana.

Press Statement

For Immediate Release

To All Media Agencies

5th June 2024, Accra. On the occasion of World Environment Day under the theme “Land Restoration, Desertification, and Drought Resilience,” it is a critical moment for all state and non-state actors to reflect deeply on our environmental footprint. We must ask ourselves if we are proud with how we have stood by and allowed the destruction of our water bodies, forest reserves, and environment. Why have we become spectators, watching a few individuals, connected to the seat of government or otherwise, to plunder and destroy the priceless natural resources that have sustained us for generations?

What kind of future are we preparing to hand over to our children and their descendants?

On this special day, we all need to recognize the crucial responsibility in bringing about positive environmental changes. We all need to rise up in our communities, workplaces, and our homes to take action to end the unprecedented environmental destruction, particularly the scourge of irresponsible legal and illegal mining, that has led to the destruction of our productive lands, water bodies and forests and exposed citizens today and tomorrow to health, food insecurity and water scarcity risks.

While citizens respond to the clarion call to aggressively restore the land and plant more trees, we demand same commitment, without contradictions from our government in ensuring that our works are not in vain by taking action to secure existing forests and protecting the sanctity of our rivers and watersheds.

We call on the government to honor its commitments to ensuring a healthy environment and the well-being of Ghanaians by:

Repealing LI 2462 , which practically opens up all our forest reserves for mining. Immediate steps must be taken to suspend all mining concessions in these vital life supporting ecosystems.

, which practically opens up all our forest reserves for mining. Immediate steps must be taken to suspend all mining concessions in these vital life supporting ecosystems. Acting swiftly to restore our water bodies and ensure quality water supply for all.

As we approach Green Ghana Day on June 7th, a day meant to contribute to greening Ghana, it is important to remember that before planting new trees, we must first secure existing forests.

Our forests and waterbodies play a critical role in stopping the spread of desertification and contributing to Ghana’s drought resilience.

The government is reminded of its fiduciary duty to protect the welfare of Ghanaians. Leadership must take responsibility and rally us all towards sustainable development. The current impunity resulting in environmental destruction must end.

We wish everyone a memorable World Environment Day and urge all to take meaningful action for the future of our environment and our country, Ghana.

Long Live Ghana

For media inquiries, please contact:

Daryl Bosu

Deputy National Director A Rocha Ghana