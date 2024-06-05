Voter transfer: NDC accuses NPP of busing voters from Ho Central to Tema East

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema East Constituency of the Greater Accra Region has raised alarm over the alleged busing of voters from the Volta Region, specifically Ho Central, to transfer their vote to the Tema East constituency to shore up the New Patriotic Party's changes there.

According to the NDC, on Sunday, June 2, 2024, a bus carrying students from the School of Hygiene in Ho and some residents of Ho was seen being transported by the ruling NPP to Tema East.

The NDC has called on the Ho Central Constituency executives to urgently address this matter and prevent further transfers from their constituency.

The NDC has appealed to National Security, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the Ghana Police Service, and all security agencies to take notice of this activity by the NPP to prevent any potential disturbances during the Electoral Commission’s voter transfer exercise in the Tema Metropolitan District.

The NDC has provided a list of individuals they claim have been illegally transferred to Tema East.

These individuals, along with their voter ID numbers and polling station codes, are as follows:

The NDC Tema East Constituency Communications Bureau has called for urgent action to address and prevent further illegal transfers, emphasizing the need for vigilance to ensure the integrity of the electoral process