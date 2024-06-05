ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Nana has dismantled Bawumia's engine

Feature Article Nana has dismantled Bawumia's engine
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Emphasis is the use of typographical effects to call attention to text. These effects can include italics, bold, all-caps, quotation marks, colour, and so on. Emphasis attracts the attention of the reader—or “cues” them—to actions they must take or to information they must consider carefully.

Using emphasis creates a mental shortcut, so to speak. This helps to ensure that the information is quick to absorb and sticky, remaining on the mind of the viewer or reader longer than if all elements were given the same weight.

And in this vein, for the sake of emphasis, please permit me to use a joke I have recycled a couple of times.

In these modern times, one could be appalled that some people are still insanely superstitious and attribute any ill-luck or misfortune to the doing of witches; and Nana Agyekum, a rich cocoa farmer who lived many years ago at a village in the then Brong Ahafo Region was the veriest gullible of all such like-minded people.

VW Beetle car is one of the few vehicles with the engine at the rear. It happened one day that, Nana Agyekum after a very successful cocoa season bought a VW Beetle car. In those days very few people in the whole country were privileged to own cars, and so he decided to visit some friends in a neighbouring village to show off his newly acquired asset, but the car developed a fault halfway through the journey.

He quickly went in front of the car and opened the bonnet in an attempt to check the fault; unfortunately, no engine was found. He thought that some witches have removed the engine in a blink of an eye! Sweat began to run in rivulets down the sides of his face; his jaw dropped involuntarily, and he spoke in Brong: “Kai, nkrofuo no b3 tu engine no.” (Witches have removed the engine.)

Nana Agyekum waived furiously for the sporadic oncoming vehicles to stop, and because he was quite popular in the area, a couple of drivers with their passengers alighted from their vehicles and went to his aid; after narrating his story, some enlightened ones among the people, with suppressed laughter tried to convince the old man that engines of VW beetle cars are positioned at the rear, but he wouldn’t listen, so they took Nana to the back of the car and opened the engine compartment.

On seeing the engine, he exclaimed, “Aah, you see, I knew it! These people are wicked and fiendish, after removing the engine from the front see where they’ve brought it.”

During his May Day speech on May 1, 2024, President Akufo-Addo assured the people of Ghana that dumsor was over and will never return under his watch. However, the power situation in the country has worsened ever since he made those utterances, and even as I type this article there is power outage in my area.

This pronouncement of the President and the worsening power crisis is stymieing the effort of the 2024 flag-bearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawumia to become president of the Republic.

Many people are wondering why the President made that statement when the problem of dumsor has not been resolved. And the rumour buzzing around is that perhaps Nana is paying back Bawu for exonerating himself from the messed economy of the country, saying that he is only a driver's mate and not in charge of the affairs of the country even though he is the head of the nation's economic team.

If what these people are thinking is the truth, then abakade, Nana has dismantled Bawumia's engine.

Anthony Obeng Afrane

More from this author (471)

More

Top Stories

26 minutes ago

File Photo Act swiftly to restore our water bodies and ensure quality water supply for all ...

38 minutes ago

Ursula Owusu left and Bright Simons IMANI's Bright Simons has never seen the good in anything I do — 'emotional' Urs...

43 minutes ago

Akufo-Addo used Kalyppo; now its coconut —Koku Anyidoho lauds Bawumias coconut drinking display Akufo-Addo used Kalyppo; now it’s coconut — Koku Anyidoho lauds Bawumia’s coconu...

48 minutes ago

Dame leaked tape: While Bawumia is campaigning 24 hours, the '24-hour economy' people are busily holding meaningless press conferences —Koku Anyidoho jabs NDC Dame leaked tape: While Bawumia is campaigning 24 hours, the '24-hour economy' p...

51 minutes ago

Prophet Amoako Attah left and Vice President Bawumia It’ll be prophetic that a temple will be built, dedicated for Christians by a Mu...

1 hour ago

Decision to pay insurance fund into Consolidated Fund a wrong move; pay directly to NHIA —Nana Ohene Ntow to govt, finance ministry Decision to pay insurance fund into Consolidated Fund a wrong move; pay directly...

1 hour ago

Election 2024: You're responsible for the security of elections; what's the assurance nobody will die? —Kwesi Pratt to ECG Election 2024: You're responsible for the security of elections; what's the assu...

2 hours ago

Naphthalene balls flammable; keep away from fire, water, food, children – FDA warns public Naphthalene balls flammable; keep away from fire, water, food, children – FDA wa...

2 hours ago

2024 polls: Mahama will win, and NDC will unite 'tattered' Ghana — Goosie Tanoh 2024 polls: Mahama will win, and NDC will unite 'tattered' Ghana — Goosie Tanoh

Just in....
body-container-line