Those transferring votes to Winneba are either indigenes or natives, ignore any vote transfer manipulation – Effutu NPP

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Effutu constituency of the Central Region has strongly refuted allegations made by the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing them of orchestrating fraudulent vote transfers.

The NDC has alleged that Majority Leader and incumbent Member of Parliament (MP) for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin facilitated the transfer of 71 soldiers from outside the constituency to register their votes in Effutu.

According to the NDC, the NPP has been transporting non-residents into Effutu to transfer their votes, with the intention of creating chaos during the voting process. These accusations have stirred significant controversy and concern within the constituency.

Responding to this, the NPP has dismissed these claims as baseless, challenging the NDC to provide concrete evidence to support their accusations.

The NPP maintains that the allegations are unfounded and lack any substantial proof.

The NPP has further counter-accused the NDC leadership of attempting to disrupt the vote transfer process. They allege that the NDC is employing tactics aimed at intimidating potential voters and destabilizing the electoral environment in Effutu.

Speaking at a press conference, NPP Communications Officer Ellis Otabil clarified the situation, stating that only indigenous residents, students, and workers who have been transferred to the area are transferring their votes to Effutu.

“We want to set the record straight that whoever comes to Winneba to transfer his vote is either an indigene or a native of Effutu and students alike,” Mr. Otabil emphasised.

He also reiterated that: “Workers who have been transferred and are staying in Winneba are those who have transferred their votes to Effutu, and therefore it wouldn’t lie in his mouth to send warnings to them that they cannot transfer their votes to vote democratically.”

The NPP reiterated their commitment to ensuring a fair and orderly voting process, standing firm against the NDC's allegations and assuring the public of their dedication to democratic principles.

