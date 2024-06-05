Nana Ohene Ntow, a member of the Movement for Change, has urged President Nana Akufo-Addo and the Finance Ministry to redirect the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) funds directly to the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), rather than channeling them into the Consolidated Fund.

During his appearance on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Nana Ohene Ntow highlighted the need to review the National Health Insurance Law (NHIL) to ensure that funds meant for patient treatment, particularly for dialysis patients, are managed more effectively.

He criticized the current practice of paying the insurance fund into the Consolidated Fund as a wrong move, advocating for an immediate reversal.

"They should reverse that decision for the health insurance levy to go to the health insurance straight, not the Consolidated Fund," Nana Ohene Ntow stated.

His comments follow a reaction to a statement by NHIA's acting Director, Dr. Aboagye Da-Costa, that starting June 1, 2024, dialysis patients will receive free support from the NHIA.

This policy shift aims to address the rising number of kidney disease cases in Ghana, with approximately 1,300 individuals currently undergoing dialysis treatment, requiring up to 12 renal sessions monthly at high cost.

The new initiative under the NHIS will provide free dialysis sessions each month for patients under 18 and those over 60, reflecting a significant step towards improving healthcare accessibility for vulnerable populations.