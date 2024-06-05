ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Vote transfer: It's embarrassing to record stabbing, reckless incidents in modern state like Ghana — Kwesi Pratt 

Headlines Vote transfer: It's embarrassing to record stabbing, reckless incidents in modern state like Ghana —Kwesi Pratt
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Kwesi Pratt has condemned the violent clashes occurring at various centers of the ongoing Electoral Commission's vote transfer exercise.

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, Ato Koomson, the son of Minister for Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson, was reportedly stabbed during an altercation over the vote transfer at Kasoa.

The young man is currently receiving medical treatment.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern of violence observed at some registration centers during the EC's limited registration exercise, where individuals wielding machetes and guns caused life-threatening disruptions.

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Pratt expressed concern over these violent occurrences.

He questioned why such events happen in modern-day Ghana, describing the situation as "extremely disturbing."

He pointed out that while these incidents are regrettable, they are not entirely unexpected.

He suggested that political parties are often behind these clashes, using financial inducements to cause violence and chaos.

However, Pratt emphasized that “the current state of affairs is both sad and embarrassing for the nation.”

Listen to him in the video below:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah Mahama lacks innovative ideas to address core issues — Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

2 hours ago

Akua Donkor Election 2024: You're important than MPs, I'll give you cars, fuel, accommodatio...

2 hours ago

Vote transfer: Educate your agents; they can't interfere in our work — EC to political parties Vote transfer: Educate your agents; they can't interfere in our work — EC to pol...

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa Votes transfer: The law doesn't allow party agents to observe; we made that deci...

2 hours ago

We are convinced Bawumia wont fail the test when it comes to selfless leadership – Greater Accra House of Chiefs We are convinced Bawumia won’t fail the test when it comes to selfless leadershi...

2 hours ago

You have a lot of potential to offer this country; dont disappoint – Greater Accra House of Chiefs to Bawumia You have a lot of potential to offer this country; don’t disappoint – Greater Ac...

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Election 2024: Ghana’s peace is in your hands; stop flip-flopping on major decis...

2 hours ago

June 5: Bright and fair weather expected across Ghana this morning — GMet June 5: Bright and fair weather expected across Ghana this morning — GMet

2 hours ago

AFP - HANDOUT Global warming accelerating at 'unprecedented' pace, study warns

2 hours ago

Zimbabwe is gripped by drought, leaving many parents struggling to feed their children. By Jekesai NJIKIZANA AFP 'Crying from hunger': Zimbabwe drought hits children

Just in....
body-container-line