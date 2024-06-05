Kwesi Pratt has condemned the violent clashes occurring at various centers of the ongoing Electoral Commission's vote transfer exercise.

On Sunday, June 2, 2024, Ato Koomson, the son of Minister for Fisheries, Mavis Hawa Koomson, was reportedly stabbed during an altercation over the vote transfer at Kasoa.

The young man is currently receiving medical treatment.

This incident adds to a troubling pattern of violence observed at some registration centers during the EC's limited registration exercise, where individuals wielding machetes and guns caused life-threatening disruptions.

During a panel discussion on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show, Pratt expressed concern over these violent occurrences.

He questioned why such events happen in modern-day Ghana, describing the situation as "extremely disturbing."

He pointed out that while these incidents are regrettable, they are not entirely unexpected.

He suggested that political parties are often behind these clashes, using financial inducements to cause violence and chaos.

However, Pratt emphasized that “the current state of affairs is both sad and embarrassing for the nation.”

Listen to him in the video below:

