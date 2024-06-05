NHIS may expand coverage to include more chronic disease — Aboagye Da-Costa

Aboagye Da-Costa

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) CEO, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, has announced plans to expand the National Health Insurance Scheme’s (NHIS) coverage for renal diseases to include other chronic illnesses.

Speaking on JoyNews, Dr. Aboagye emphasized the need to address a wider range of chronic diseases, noting that kidney disease is not the only chronic illness affecting Ghanaians. He mentioned that the NHIA is conducting actuarial studies to guide future decisions following the initial six-month coverage for renal diseases.

“So my advice, which the government is aware of and we are working together on, is that we should consider chronic diseases comprehensively. How do we fund chronic diseases, including dialysis?” Dr. Aboagye told host Evans Mensah.

Dr. Aboagye refrained from naming the chronic diseases that might be included in the expanded coverage to avoid premature expectations. “But what I know is that we are looking at it in totality. It's not a case that we are only going to look at kidney diseases. We are going to look at other diseases. The government has a comprehensive plan to address not only kidney diseases but other chronic diseases as well,” he added.

This announcement follows the commencement of a six-month free dialysis support program for renal patients from June to December 2024. The NHIA's statement, dated June 1, detailed the program's structure: vulnerable groups (patients under 18 and over 60) will receive eight free dialysis sessions per month, costing approximately GH₵2.3 million. Patients aged 18 to 59 will receive two free sessions per month at designated hospitals, with the cost projected to be GH₵144,354 per month and a cumulative cost of GH₵1.01 million by the end of December 2024.

Although renal patients from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are not included in the above categories, they will receive a subsidy for two dialysis sessions per month at GH₵491 per session.