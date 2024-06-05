ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 05 Jun 2024 Health

NHIS may expand coverage to include more chronic disease — Aboagye Da-Costa

Aboagye Da-CostaAboagye Da-Costa
LISTEN

The National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) CEO, Dr. Dacosta Aboagye, has announced plans to expand the National Health Insurance Scheme’s (NHIS) coverage for renal diseases to include other chronic illnesses.

Speaking on JoyNews, Dr. Aboagye emphasized the need to address a wider range of chronic diseases, noting that kidney disease is not the only chronic illness affecting Ghanaians. He mentioned that the NHIA is conducting actuarial studies to guide future decisions following the initial six-month coverage for renal diseases.

“So my advice, which the government is aware of and we are working together on, is that we should consider chronic diseases comprehensively. How do we fund chronic diseases, including dialysis?” Dr. Aboagye told host Evans Mensah.

Dr. Aboagye refrained from naming the chronic diseases that might be included in the expanded coverage to avoid premature expectations. “But what I know is that we are looking at it in totality. It's not a case that we are only going to look at kidney diseases. We are going to look at other diseases. The government has a comprehensive plan to address not only kidney diseases but other chronic diseases as well,” he added.

This announcement follows the commencement of a six-month free dialysis support program for renal patients from June to December 2024. The NHIA's statement, dated June 1, detailed the program's structure: vulnerable groups (patients under 18 and over 60) will receive eight free dialysis sessions per month, costing approximately GH₵2.3 million. Patients aged 18 to 59 will receive two free sessions per month at designated hospitals, with the cost projected to be GH₵144,354 per month and a cumulative cost of GH₵1.01 million by the end of December 2024.

Although renal patients from Korle Bu Teaching Hospital are not included in the above categories, they will receive a subsidy for two dialysis sessions per month at GH₵491 per session.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah Mahama lacks innovative ideas to address core issues — Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

2 hours ago

Akua Donkor Election 2024: You're important than MPs, I'll give you cars, fuel, accommodatio...

2 hours ago

Vote transfer: Educate your agents; they can't interfere in our work — EC to political parties Vote transfer: Educate your agents; they can't interfere in our work — EC to pol...

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa Votes transfer: The law doesn't allow party agents to observe; we made that deci...

2 hours ago

We are convinced Bawumia wont fail the test when it comes to selfless leadership – Greater Accra House of Chiefs We are convinced Bawumia won’t fail the test when it comes to selfless leadershi...

2 hours ago

You have a lot of potential to offer this country; dont disappoint – Greater Accra House of Chiefs to Bawumia You have a lot of potential to offer this country; don’t disappoint – Greater Ac...

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Election 2024: Ghana’s peace is in your hands; stop flip-flopping on major decis...

2 hours ago

June 5: Bright and fair weather expected across Ghana this morning — GMet June 5: Bright and fair weather expected across Ghana this morning — GMet

2 hours ago

AFP - HANDOUT Global warming accelerating at 'unprecedented' pace, study warns

2 hours ago

Zimbabwe is gripped by drought, leaving many parents struggling to feed their children. By Jekesai NJIKIZANA AFP 'Crying from hunger': Zimbabwe drought hits children

Just in....
body-container-line