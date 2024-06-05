ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 05 Jun 2024 Social News

Fire destroy parts of Commonwealth hall

  Wed, 05 Jun 2024
Fire destroy parts of Commonwealth hall
LISTEN

A fire outbreak on the evening of Tuesday, June 4 caused significant damage to parts of the Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The inferno, which began at the top of the building, was captured in numerous videos shared on social media.

Alerted students managed to evacuate the hall safely before the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene to douse the fire.

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan commended the GNFS for their swift response, in a post on Facebook.

“The timely intervention by the Ghana National Fire Service is commendable here at Commonwealth Hall (Amphitheater), where the place has been gutted by fire. The swift intervention by the Hall Tutor and Management is worth mentioning,” the Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament wrote.

She also reassured the public of the safety of the students.

“No student was hurt adding everyone was safe and in good hands,” she added.

The exact cause of the fire however is not immediately known.

- classfmonline

Top Stories

1 hour ago

File Photo Act swiftly to restore our water bodies and ensure quality water supply for all ...

2 hours ago

Ursula Owusu left and Bright Simons IMANI's Bright Simons has never seen the good in anything I do — 'emotional' Urs...

2 hours ago

Akufo-Addo used Kalyppo; now its coconut —Koku Anyidoho lauds Bawumias coconut drinking display Akufo-Addo used Kalyppo; now it’s coconut — Koku Anyidoho lauds Bawumia’s coconu...

2 hours ago

Dame leaked tape: While Bawumia is campaigning 24 hours, the '24-hour economy' people are busily holding meaningless press conferences —Koku Anyidoho jabs NDC Dame leaked tape: While Bawumia is campaigning 24 hours, the '24-hour economy' p...

2 hours ago

Prophet Amoako Attah left and Vice President Bawumia It’ll be prophetic that a temple will be built, dedicated for Christians by a Mu...

2 hours ago

Decision to pay insurance fund into Consolidated Fund a wrong move; pay directly to NHIA —Nana Ohene Ntow to govt, finance ministry Decision to pay insurance fund into Consolidated Fund a wrong move; pay directly...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: You're responsible for the security of elections; what's the assurance nobody will die? —Kwesi Pratt to ECG Election 2024: You're responsible for the security of elections; what's the assu...

3 hours ago

Naphthalene balls flammable; keep away from fire, water, food, children – FDA warns public Naphthalene balls flammable; keep away from fire, water, food, children – FDA wa...

3 hours ago

2024 polls: Mahama will win, and NDC will unite 'tattered' Ghana — Goosie Tanoh 2024 polls: Mahama will win, and NDC will unite 'tattered' Ghana — Goosie Tanoh

Just in....
body-container-line