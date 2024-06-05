Fire destroy parts of Commonwealth hall

LISTEN

A fire outbreak on the evening of Tuesday, June 4 caused significant damage to parts of the Commonwealth Hall at the University of Ghana, Legon.

The inferno, which began at the top of the building, was captured in numerous videos shared on social media.

Alerted students managed to evacuate the hall safely before the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) arrived at the scene to douse the fire.

The Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Lydia Alhassan commended the GNFS for their swift response, in a post on Facebook.

“The timely intervention by the Ghana National Fire Service is commendable here at Commonwealth Hall (Amphitheater), where the place has been gutted by fire. The swift intervention by the Hall Tutor and Management is worth mentioning,” the Ayawaso West Wuogon Member of Parliament wrote.

She also reassured the public of the safety of the students.

“No student was hurt adding everyone was safe and in good hands,” she added.

The exact cause of the fire however is not immediately known.

- classfmonline