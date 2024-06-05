Ambulance case: If it's fake, they should bring the original; his conduct is criminal — Richard Jakpa defends leaked tape of Attorney-General

Richard Jakpa has publicly defended his recording of a private conversation with Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, which has recently caused stir.

The leaked tape allegedly captures the Attorney-General attempting to persuade Jakpa to implicate Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, who is the primary accused person in an ongoing ambulance procurement trial.

Speaking to the media in Accra, Jakpa justified his actions by accusing the Attorney-General of misconduct. "They are claiming it is a doctored tape. I didn’t say that, so they should bring the original. They should tender the original to the court."

Jakpa argued that the conversation, initially private, became a matter of public concern due to its criminal implications. "We had a private conversation, and it is a conversation that leads to committing crimes, so it can no longer be private. It becomes a crime against the state," he stressed.

He emphasized the necessity of transparency and accountability in the matter. "That private claim is neither here nor there. There must be justice, and I am here seeking justice," he intimated.