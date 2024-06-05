Mahama lacks innovative ideas to address core issues — Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Prominent Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama's proposal to establish a new city in Ghana.

In a recent interview, Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), disclosed his intention to create a new administrative town to reduce the congestion in Accra. He explained that "Accra is overly crowded due to the high volume of daily business activities."

Reacting to Mahama's proposal on his Freedom Morning Show on Angel FM/TV, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah expressed his disbelief at the positive reception from many Ghanaians. He argued that Mahama's idea "lacks innovation" and fails to address the core issues facing the country.

He pointed out that "Ghana's capital was Cape Coast from 1874 to 1901 before it was moved to Accra," which subsequently led to Cape Coast losing its prominence. He warned that creating a new capital could "replicate Accra's problems in a different location."

Claiming his critique is not politically motivated, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah urged Ghanaians to critically evaluate policies based on their feasibility rather than partisan lines. "This is not about NPP and NDC. We need to scrutinize any policy introduced by politicians and assess if it can truly work," he stated.

He called on Mahama to focus on solving the core issues in Accra rather than creating a new administrative capital. "Mahama lacks policy. He is creating a different problem elsewhere instead of fixing it in Accra," he concluded.