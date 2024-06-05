ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Mahama lacks innovative ideas to address core issues — Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Headlines Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah
WED, 05 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

Prominent Ghanaian media personality Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama's proposal to establish a new city in Ghana.

In a recent interview, Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), disclosed his intention to create a new administrative town to reduce the congestion in Accra. He explained that "Accra is overly crowded due to the high volume of daily business activities."

Reacting to Mahama's proposal on his Freedom Morning Show on Angel FM/TV, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah expressed his disbelief at the positive reception from many Ghanaians. He argued that Mahama's idea "lacks innovation" and fails to address the core issues facing the country.

He pointed out that "Ghana's capital was Cape Coast from 1874 to 1901 before it was moved to Accra," which subsequently led to Cape Coast losing its prominence. He warned that creating a new capital could "replicate Accra's problems in a different location."

Claiming his critique is not politically motivated, Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah urged Ghanaians to critically evaluate policies based on their feasibility rather than partisan lines. "This is not about NPP and NDC. We need to scrutinize any policy introduced by politicians and assess if it can truly work," he stated.

He called on Mahama to focus on solving the core issues in Accra rather than creating a new administrative capital. "Mahama lacks policy. He is creating a different problem elsewhere instead of fixing it in Accra," he concluded.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

News ReporterPage: DanielOwusu

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah Mahama lacks innovative ideas to address core issues — Okatakyie Afrifa Mensah

2 hours ago

Akua Donkor Election 2024: You're important than MPs, I'll give you cars, fuel, accommodatio...

2 hours ago

Vote transfer: Educate your agents; they can't interfere in our work — EC to political parties Vote transfer: Educate your agents; they can't interfere in our work — EC to pol...

2 hours ago

Electoral Commission Chairperson Jean Mensa Votes transfer: The law doesn't allow party agents to observe; we made that deci...

2 hours ago

We are convinced Bawumia wont fail the test when it comes to selfless leadership – Greater Accra House of Chiefs We are convinced Bawumia won’t fail the test when it comes to selfless leadershi...

2 hours ago

You have a lot of potential to offer this country; dont disappoint – Greater Accra House of Chiefs to Bawumia You have a lot of potential to offer this country; don’t disappoint – Greater Ac...

2 hours ago

Sulemana Braimah, Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa Election 2024: Ghana’s peace is in your hands; stop flip-flopping on major decis...

2 hours ago

June 5: Bright and fair weather expected across Ghana this morning — GMet June 5: Bright and fair weather expected across Ghana this morning — GMet

2 hours ago

AFP - HANDOUT Global warming accelerating at 'unprecedented' pace, study warns

2 hours ago

Zimbabwe is gripped by drought, leaving many parents struggling to feed their children. By Jekesai NJIKIZANA AFP 'Crying from hunger': Zimbabwe drought hits children

Just in....
body-container-line