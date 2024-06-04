Kwamang/Abesewa: Newly-built 3-unit JHS classroom block with ancillary facilities commissioned

On Tuesday 4th June 2024, Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Bekwai, joined forces with Kwaku Keith Baffour, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Bekwai to perform a momentous educational ceremony at Kwamang/Abesewa.

The two prominent figures commissioned a state-of-the-art 3-unit JHS classroom block with ancillary facilities in Kwamang/Abesewa.

The new classroom block is poised to make a significant impact on the educational outcomes of students in the community, setting them on a path towards a brighter future.

This new infrastructure aims to provide a conducive learning environment for students in the area.

The commissioning brought together a host of stakeholders, including Nananom, Heads of Department from the Municipal Assembly, Assembly members, teachers, students, and community leaders.

It was a pioneering occasion that showcased the community's dedication to education and its future.

The ceremony was filled with celebration and excitement as the new infrastructure symbolized a significant step towards improving the learning environment for students in the community.

The project further highlighted the government's dedication to enhancing the quality of education in the area.

Lawyer Ralph Poku-Adusei, renowned for his philanthropic work in the education sector, expressed his joy at being involved in such a meaningful project.

He stressed the importance of quality education and urged the students to take full advantage of the new facility.

The MCE, on his part, emphasized the government's commitment to prioritizing education and ensuring that students have access to comfortable learning spaces.

He called on the community to show their support for the teachers and staff who work tirelessly to provide a high standard of education.

In addition to the commissioning of the new classroom block, the event also served as a platform to raise awareness about the ongoing activities of the Electoral Commission.

The dignitaries encouraged the community to participate in the Voter Registration, Voter Transfer, and Replacement of Voter ID cards, emphasizing the importance of voting for the NPP PC and Flagbearer in the upcoming December 7th general elections.

Overall, the event day recorded a resounding success, demonstrating the power of collaboration and dedication to improving education in Bekwai.