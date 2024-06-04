ModernGhana logo
EC reverses ban on political party agents at vote transfer centers amid public outcry

The Electoral Commission (EC) has reversed its directives that saw political party agents barred from observing the vote transfer exercise.

Initially, the EC issued a memo to its district officers on Sunday, June 2, instructing agents of political parties to be barred from transfer centers due to violent clashes at some locations. This decision was intended to prevent further disruptions and maintain order during the transfer process.

The directive, however, sparked widespread criticism from political parties and civil society organizations. Critics argued that barring party agents from the process undermined transparency and could lead to potential irregularities in vote transfers. Many saw this move as a breach of the democratic process and expressed concerns about the integrity of the upcoming elections.

John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), took to Facebook to voice his disapproval. He suggested that the EC's decision indicated a possible attempt to collude with the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) to manipulate the December 7 general elections. His statement amplified the concerns of many who feared that excluding party agents could compromise the fairness of the electoral process.

In response to the backlash, the EC held a press conference on Tuesday, June 4, to announce the reversal of the decision.

Samuel Tettey, Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, explained that the decision to reverse the ban was taken after extensive deliberations. He emphasized that the EC is committed to ensuring a transparent and fair electoral process and that the presence of party agents is crucial to maintaining public confidence in the vote transfer exercise.

The reversal has been welcomed by political parties and civil society groups, who see it as a positive step towards maintaining electoral integrity. The EC's willingness to reconsider its decision demonstrates a responsiveness to public concern and a commitment to upholding democratic principles. As the December 7 elections approach, the focus remains on ensuring a smooth, transparent, and credible process that reflects the will of the people.

Daniel Owusu
