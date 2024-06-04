ModernGhana logo
Greater Accra House of Chiefs back Bawumia

The Greater Accra House of Chiefs has expressed its confidence in Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to lead the country as President.

They believe Dr. Bawumia has the potential to surpass the achievements of his predecessors and make a positive impact on the country.

According to the House of Chiefs, Dr. Bawumia’s leadership style is a departure from the violent and radical approach that has characterized some leaders in the past. They believe his calm demeanor will enable him to make informed decisions that will benefit the country and its citizens.

“We state with all emphasis that when it comes to effective leadership, you don’t have to be radical, violent, or pompous to be a bold leader. Being a bold leader is not about brawls, but rather brains.

“Having observed you from afar, we believe you have a lot of potential to offer this country. Do not disappoint, because your records will always be there – they will be used to evaluate you.

“On selfless leadership, we have less to say about you. Your Excellency, you are an accomplished man. You’re a successful man. Therefore, we are convinced you will not fail the test when it comes to selfless leadership,” they stated.

Dr. Bawumia thanked the Greater Accra House of Chiefs for their endorsement and assured them that he would not disappoint the country if elected President. He also sought their wisdom and guidance in his quest to lead Ghana forward.

Daniel Owusu
