We’ve pushed for tough punishment against attacks on journalists – Information Minister

Minister for Information Ms. Fatimatu Abubakar has disclosed that the government has engaged with the judicial service and advocated for severe punishment for persons who attack journalists in their line of duty.

Speaking during the rebranding of Citi TV to ChannelOne TV on Tuesday, June 4, the Information Minister commended the contributions of Citi TV, now ChannelOne TV, to the development of the country and urged the station to continue its alliance with other stakeholders to deliver factual and fair reporting.

“While we commend you on this fate, we also want to remind you of your responsibility to deliver factual and fair reportage going forward. Taking into consideration the season of elections, any act of misinformation and disinformation can cause serious setbacks in our democracy. We count on you as allies to sensitise the public on the subject matter.

“On our part as government, we are working with stakeholders to support measures intended to curb the attacks on journalists. In our engagement with the judiciary, we have advocated for severe punishment for those who attack journalists.”

“Over the years, the Citi brand has been a powerhouse within the media fraternity and has been synonymous with high standards and ethics and has created a safe space for intellectuals, socio-cultural, and political dialogues, and has brought the latest news to the public while upholding professionalism,” Fatimatu Abubakar added.

—Citi Newsroom