‘Treat political parties equally to win trust of public’ — CODEO tells EC

The Coalition for Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) has urged the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to treat all political parties equally to bolster public trust in the commission.

Albert Kofi Arhin, the National Coordinator for CODEO, emphasized the importance of the EC being transparent in its dealings with all stakeholders in the lead-up to the 2024 elections.

Speaking on OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon political show 'Dwabrem' on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, Arhin called on the EC to elevate its standards to ensure acceptance of the 2024 election results.

"The onus lies on the EC to conduct this year’s polls in a much fairer and more transparent manner to ensure that whoever is declared the winner would be easily accepted by the losing side," he told the show’s host, Dr. Cash.

"I believe this can only be achieved if the commission treats all qualified parties equally," he stated.

EC's Performance So Far

In the interview, Arhin also commended the Electoral Commission for successfully completing the voter registration exercise.

He noted that CODEO, as a reputable election observer organization, praises the EC and all stakeholders in the country’s political framework for the success of the recently concluded voter registration exercise.