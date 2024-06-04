ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Tue, 04 Jun 2024 General News

Poor internet access hampering installation of prepaid smart meters — ECG

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Poor internet access hampering installation of prepaid smart meters — ECG
LISTEN

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) reports that poor internet access in some parts of the Ashanti Region has hindered the installation of smart prepaid meters.

According to Benjamin Antwi, Public Relations Officer for ECG in the Ashanti West Region, most smart prepaid meters require a strong internet connection to function effectively.

"It takes a strong internet connection for customers to use smart prepaid meters, so ECG had to ensure that all areas where the new meters were installed had good internet service for smooth usage," he stated.

He made these remarks during an exclusive interview with Captain Koda on OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo in Kumasi.

Purpose of Installing Smart Prepaid Meters

During the interview on Monday, June 3, 2024, Benjamin Antwi explained that ECG aims to replace all postpaid and prepaid meters that use cards with smart prepaid meters to enhance energy accounting and convenience.

"With smart prepaid meters, customers can buy credits for their meters from the convenience of their homes by downloading the ECG power app," he said.

He added that this replacement is part of ECG's Loss Reduction Programme, emphasizing that the company is working to reduce revenue losses with the introduction of smart prepaid meters.

Meeting Service Connection Requests
Benjamin Antwi also highlighted the company's commitment to meeting service connection requests in the region.

He noted that the Loss Reduction Programme would ensure the availability of smart prepaid meters to meet service connection requests and reduce system losses.

Top Stories

2 minutes ago

'Youre not dealing with weak, hungry people you can bully; be very careful' —Family of accident victims warn Lil Win 'You’re not dealing with weak, hungry people you can bully; be very careful' — F...

16 minutes ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor Green Ghana Day: 41,000,000 trees have been planted since 2021 – Samuel Abu Jina...

16 minutes ago

Lands and Natural Resources Minister, Samuel Abu Jinapor File Photo 2024 Green Ghana Day: 6 million seedlings to be planted in degraded forest reser...

2 hours ago

Treat political parties equally to win trust of public — CODEO tells EC ‘Treat political parties equally to win trust of public’ — CODEO tells EC

2 hours ago

Poor internet access hampering installation of prepaid smart meters — ECG Poor internet access hampering installation of prepaid smart meters — ECG

3 hours ago

Ambulance leaked tape: Ill flee from traps set for me –Godfred Dame breaks silence Ambulance leaked tape: I’ll flee from traps set for me –Godfred Dame breaks sile...

3 hours ago

REUTERS - DADO RUVIC EU struggles to counter Russian disinformation ahead of European elections

3 hours ago

Judge sets June 6 to rule on Ato Forson's ambulance case Judge sets June 6 to rule on Ato Forson's ambulance case

6 hours ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress The very scourges June 4 aimed to eradicate now more rampant under Akufo-Addo — ...

6 hours ago

Ambulance case: Dismissing allegations offhand 'detrimental'; it's serious enough to warrant investigation —Kwesi Pratt Ambulance case: Dismissing allegations offhand 'detrimental'; it's serious enoug...

Just in....
body-container-line