Poor internet access hampering installation of prepaid smart meters — ECG

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) reports that poor internet access in some parts of the Ashanti Region has hindered the installation of smart prepaid meters.

According to Benjamin Antwi, Public Relations Officer for ECG in the Ashanti West Region, most smart prepaid meters require a strong internet connection to function effectively.

"It takes a strong internet connection for customers to use smart prepaid meters, so ECG had to ensure that all areas where the new meters were installed had good internet service for smooth usage," he stated.

He made these remarks during an exclusive interview with Captain Koda on OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show Nyansapo in Kumasi.

Purpose of Installing Smart Prepaid Meters

During the interview on Monday, June 3, 2024, Benjamin Antwi explained that ECG aims to replace all postpaid and prepaid meters that use cards with smart prepaid meters to enhance energy accounting and convenience.

"With smart prepaid meters, customers can buy credits for their meters from the convenience of their homes by downloading the ECG power app," he said.

He added that this replacement is part of ECG's Loss Reduction Programme, emphasizing that the company is working to reduce revenue losses with the introduction of smart prepaid meters.

Meeting Service Connection Requests

Benjamin Antwi also highlighted the company's commitment to meeting service connection requests in the region.

He noted that the Loss Reduction Programme would ensure the availability of smart prepaid meters to meet service connection requests and reduce system losses.