Election 2024: EC, Police must be proactive to avoid blood bath — Security Analyst

By Jacob Agyenim Boateng || Contributor
Renowned Security Analyst, Osabutey Abass has called on the Electoral Commission (EC) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to be proactive in the ongoing election process to avoid possible blood baths.

The Executive Director for Platform for Peace and Security Africa has urged both EC and the GPS to always deploy enough security to hotspots to deter hooligans from causing mayhem.

"Political Hotspots are well documented and so I expect the EC to work with security agencies to ensure such areas are well guarded to avoid chaos," he stated.

Speaking to a Kumasi based OTEC 102.9 FM's afternoon Political show dubbed ‘Dwabrem’ on Tuesday June 4, 2024, Osabutey Abass called on the EC to revise its notes, identify all the hotspots and ensure adequate deployment of security to such areas to avoid problems.

EC, Police handling of security issues worrying

Osabutey Abass again described as worrying how the EC and the Ghana Police Service are handling security issues in the ongoing election processes

According to him, EC and GPS mostly wait for problems erupt before reacting.

