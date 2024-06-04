ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ex-Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf loses son

Tributes & Condolences Former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
TUE, 04 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Former President of Liberia Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

A son of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has died, according to a brief statement from the former West African country's leader.

In a post on X on Tuesday, June 4, Sirleaf announced that her second son had passed away on Monday morning.

She provided no further details about the cause or circumstances of his death.

“It is with profound sorrow that I share the passing of my beloved 2nd son yesterday morning. It is always difficult for any mother losing a child, and my heart aches with this unimaginable loss. Your thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated during this incredibly difficult time,” read her post.

Sirleaf, 85, served as the 24th President of Liberia from 2006 to 2018.

She is renowned for becoming the first elected female head of state in Africa and winning re-election in 2011 against recently past President George Weah.

Following the end of her second term in 2018, Sirleaf has continued advocating for issues such as women's empowerment, democratic governance, and economic development in Liberia.

No additional information was given in Sirleaf's statement about funeral arrangements or the age of her son.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

4 hours ago

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum File Photo Wi-Fi for Schools: Report that gov’t paid a service provider GHS56m for no inter...

4 hours ago

Lands Minister, Okyehene launch student-led Green Ghana Project Lands Minister, Okyehene launch student-led Green Ghana Project

4 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia The church should come together and let us know the best way to complete the nat...

4 hours ago

We don't know the direction of our company — PBC workers lament We don't know the direction of our company — PBC workers lament

4 hours ago

Election Watch impress on EC to stick to agreement with IPAC Election Watch impress on EC to stick to agreement with IPAC

4 hours ago

Pay our 9 months outstanding salaries by close of June 7 — PBC workers to management Pay our 9 months outstanding salaries by close of June 7 — PBC workers to manage...

4 hours ago

I'm very committed to the fight against corruption; that's why I've built digital systems —Bawumia I'm very committed to the fight against corruption; that's why I've built digita...

4 hours ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress The very scourges June 4 aimed to eradicate now more rampant under Akufo-Addo — ...

4 hours ago

Ambulance case: Dismissing allegations offhand 'detrimental'; it's serious enough to warrant investigation —Kwesi Pratt Ambulance case: Dismissing allegations offhand 'detrimental'; it's serious enoug...

4 hours ago

NPP Deputy General Secretary Professor Haruna Mohammedleft and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama ‘We defeated you even when you were in power’ — NPP hits back at Mahama's electi...

Just in....
body-container-line