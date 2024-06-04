Ex-Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf loses son

A son of former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has died, according to a brief statement from the former West African country's leader.

In a post on X on Tuesday, June 4, Sirleaf announced that her second son had passed away on Monday morning.

She provided no further details about the cause or circumstances of his death.

“It is with profound sorrow that I share the passing of my beloved 2nd son yesterday morning. It is always difficult for any mother losing a child, and my heart aches with this unimaginable loss. Your thoughts and prayers are deeply appreciated during this incredibly difficult time,” read her post.

Sirleaf, 85, served as the 24th President of Liberia from 2006 to 2018.

She is renowned for becoming the first elected female head of state in Africa and winning re-election in 2011 against recently past President George Weah.

Following the end of her second term in 2018, Sirleaf has continued advocating for issues such as women's empowerment, democratic governance, and economic development in Liberia.

No additional information was given in Sirleaf's statement about funeral arrangements or the age of her son.