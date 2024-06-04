Judge sets June 6 to rule on Ato Forson's ambulance case

The controversial ambulance case involving Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa has taken a new turn, with the judge, Justice Afia Serwah Asare-Botwe, setting June 6 to deliver a ruling on whether to halt the prosecution of the two accused persons.

The case has been a subject of intense public scrutiny, with allegations of corruption and political interference.

Ato Forson and Jakpa are facing charges related to the procurement of ambulances for the country's health service, with the prosecution alleging finance loss to the state.

However, the defense teams have raised concerns about the conduct of the Attorney General, Godfred Dame, who is leading the prosecution. Jakpa's lawyers have accused Dame of contacting their client at odd hours, attempting to coerce him into implicating Ato Forson. The NDC has also released an audio conversation purporting to substantiate this claim.

In response, Ato Forson's lawyers have filed an application for a mistrial, while Jakpa's legal team has asked for the charges to be struck out. The judge will also rule on an application by Ato Forson's lawyers for a stay of proceedings pending an appeal of a previous ruling.

In the latest court hearing, Thaddeus Sory, counsel for Jakpa, raised objections to aspects of a sworn statement from the Attorney General's office opposing Jakpa's application. Sory argued that the principal state attorney who deposed to the facts has no personal knowledge of them and failed to show how he attained that knowledge.

Godfred Dame, however, opposed the objection, stating that the principal state attorney knows the facts as deposed to in paragraph one of the sworn statement.

The judge's ruling on June 6 will be crucial in determining the next step of the case and the accused persons. If the applications are granted, it could lead to a significant setback for the prosecution, while a dismissal of the applications will allow the case to proceed. The public is eagerly awaiting the outcome, as the case has significant implications for the country's justice system and political landscape.