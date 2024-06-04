My song is to help NDC kick NPP out of power — SA NDC Women’s Organizer

Madam Wilbertina Buxton, the Women's Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in South Africa, has released a song to support the NDC's campaign for the 2024 general election.

The song aims to energize the NDC's base to prepare for the defeat of the incumbent New Patriotic Party (NPP).

During an interview on Power 97.9 FM on Monday, June 3, 2024, she stated that, after evaluating the economies of Ghana and South Africa, where she currently resides, it became evident that the NPP government has failed. This realization motivated her to use her musical talent to compose a song to help the NDC secure a victory in the 2024 elections.

As a gospel musician, Madam Buxton felt compelled to release the song in support of John Dramani Mahama, the NDC's flagbearer. The song has been made available on all NDC platforms globally and has received considerable acclaim, particularly from the NDC's South African Chapter.

Addressing the public reaction to a gospel singer releasing a political song, the SA NDC Chapter Women's Organizer noted that the song has been well-received because it addresses the current struggles of ordinary Ghanaians and the need for change.

She expressed deep gratitude to Mr. Benjamin Quashie, Chair of the NDC SA Chapter Council of Elders, for his significant support, and acknowledged everyone who has contributed to her journey so far.