Govt to ensure safety of young children - Gender Minister

The Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Mrs Dakoa Newman, has reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of young children at daycare centres across the country.

This comes after an unannounced visit by the Minister to ten daycare facilities in the Greater Accra Region on Monday.

She stated that the insights gained from the tour would inform future policies and initiatives aimed at improving the standards of daycare centres across the country.

"We are here to listen, learn and support these institutions in any way we can. Regular inspections and assessments along with continuous monitoring and support, are crucial for maintaining the quality of services offered at these centres," the minister remarked.

Mrs Dakoa advised parents to be sure that the daycares they are enrolling their ward are licensed to operate to protect the children's safety and development.

On her part, the Director of Social Welfare, Rev. Dr. Comfort Asare, outlined the requirements daycares must meet, including spacious, well-ventilated rooms, developmentally appropriate play equipment, schedules, menu charts, proper child-sized furniture and non-slip flooring.

She said visuals like drawings of fruits, animals and body parts on the walls are also recommended to aid children's learning, adding that instruction must also be level-appropriate.

"Everything you do should help develop their mentality, social life and cognitive skills so they can progress with ease," she stated.

The daycare centers visited included; the Cedar School, Hope of Glory Passion School, Day Spring Montessori Internation School, St Adelaide International School, New Princeton International School, McHill Montessori Day Care, Osofo Owuo Memorial School, Genesis Shishidzee Day Care, La Neighborhood Early Childhood and Teshie Neighborhood Daycare Centre.

During the tour, the delegation interacted with daycare staff and management, gaining insights into their daily operations and challenges. The officials sought to evaluate the quality of care provided, the adequacy of facilities, and the overall environment in which the children are nurtured.