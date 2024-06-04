Wi-Fi for Schools: Disregard the erroneous impression created by the Fourth Estate — Education Ministry

The Ministry of Education has denied claims of inefficiency and financial misconduct in its implementation of the Wi-Fi for Schools project.

In a rebuttal, the Ministry said a recent report by online investigative portal The Fourth Estate, suggesting a "failure in service delivery and misuse of public funds" in the project, was "inaccurate and does not represent the facts."

The Spokesperson for the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, urged the public to "disregard the erroneous impression created by this publication from the Fourth Estate Media."

The report, titled "Free Wi-Fi: Government pays service provider GHS56m for no internet in schools", alleged that the selected contractor, Lifted Logistics Limited, failed to deliver internet connectivity to several schools despite being paid millions in fees.

However, the Ministry in a statement dated June 3, insisted all payments made to the contractor were in line with the terms of the contract, and based on validation of actual internet access provided in schools.

"The contract provides that the supplier shall be compensated on a pro-rata basis. The effect is that any downtime up to and exceeding half of a particular month will not be paid for," Mr. Kwarteng said.

He noted that in February 2024 for instance, the Ministry paid GHS3.6 million out of an invoiced amount of GHS6.5 million, after due verification of connectivity levels.

The Ministry further defended the goal of expanding internet access to boost digital education.

But acknowledged challenges with satellite connectivity in some schools, blaming the contractor's failure to honor payments to Internet service providers.

“The Ministry upon evaluation is considering terminating aspects of the contract in schools that are experiencing satellite connectivity challenges, a situation which had been attributed to the failure of Lifted Logistics' Limited (formerly Busy Internet) to pay its providers,” read part of the statement.