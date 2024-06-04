ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Wi-Fi for Schools: Disregard the erroneous impression created by the Fourth Estate — Education Ministry

Education Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education
TUE, 04 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Kwasi Kwarteng, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Education

The Ministry of Education has denied claims of inefficiency and financial misconduct in its implementation of the Wi-Fi for Schools project.

In a rebuttal, the Ministry said a recent report by online investigative portal The Fourth Estate, suggesting a "failure in service delivery and misuse of public funds" in the project, was "inaccurate and does not represent the facts."

The Spokesperson for the Ministry, Kwasi Kwarteng, urged the public to "disregard the erroneous impression created by this publication from the Fourth Estate Media."

The report, titled "Free Wi-Fi: Government pays service provider GHS56m for no internet in schools", alleged that the selected contractor, Lifted Logistics Limited, failed to deliver internet connectivity to several schools despite being paid millions in fees.

However, the Ministry in a statement dated June 3, insisted all payments made to the contractor were in line with the terms of the contract, and based on validation of actual internet access provided in schools.

"The contract provides that the supplier shall be compensated on a pro-rata basis. The effect is that any downtime up to and exceeding half of a particular month will not be paid for," Mr. Kwarteng said.

He noted that in February 2024 for instance, the Ministry paid GHS3.6 million out of an invoiced amount of GHS6.5 million, after due verification of connectivity levels.

The Ministry further defended the goal of expanding internet access to boost digital education.

But acknowledged challenges with satellite connectivity in some schools, blaming the contractor's failure to honor payments to Internet service providers.

“The Ministry upon evaluation is considering terminating aspects of the contract in schools that are experiencing satellite connectivity challenges, a situation which had been attributed to the failure of Lifted Logistics' Limited (formerly Busy Internet) to pay its providers,” read part of the statement.

64202444336-0g830m4yxt-img5692.jpeg

64202444336-j4eq276ggb-img5691.jpeg

64202444336-j5eq27t2gb-img5693.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum File Photo Wi-Fi for Schools: Report that gov’t paid a service provider GHS56m for no inter...

2 hours ago

Lands Minister, Okyehene launch student-led Green Ghana Project Lands Minister, Okyehene launch student-led Green Ghana Project

2 hours ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia The church should come together and let us know the best way to complete the nat...

2 hours ago

We don't know the direction of our company — PBC workers lament We don't know the direction of our company — PBC workers lament

2 hours ago

Election Watch impress on EC to stick to agreement with IPAC Election Watch impress on EC to stick to agreement with IPAC

2 hours ago

Pay our 9 months outstanding salaries by close of June 7 — PBC workers to management Pay our 9 months outstanding salaries by close of June 7 — PBC workers to manage...

2 hours ago

I'm very committed to the fight against corruption; that's why I've built digital systems —Bawumia I'm very committed to the fight against corruption; that's why I've built digita...

2 hours ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress The very scourges June 4 aimed to eradicate now more rampant under Akufo-Addo — ...

2 hours ago

Ambulance case: Dismissing allegations offhand 'detrimental'; it's serious enough to warrant investigation —Kwesi Pratt Ambulance case: Dismissing allegations offhand 'detrimental'; it's serious enoug...

2 hours ago

NPP Deputy General Secretary Professor Haruna Mohammedleft and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama ‘We defeated you even when you were in power’ — NPP hits back at Mahama's electi...

Just in....
body-container-line