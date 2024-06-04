We don't know the direction of our company — PBC workers lament

Workers of the state-owned Produce Buying Company (PBC) have expressed concern over what they say is a lack of direction and clarity at the company, coupled with months of unpaid salaries.

In a letter addressed to PBC Managing Director on Tuesday, June 4, the Professional and Managerial Staff Union (PMSU) lamented that "we currently find ourselves in a situation where we do not know when cocoa purchases would commence and when salaries would be paid."

Cosmas Terkemuure, National Chairman of PMSU, who signed the statement said workers are in the dark about key activities and decisions being taken.

“Occasionally, we hear reports of haulage trucks working for private entities and individuals without knowing the details of those transactions. The latest auction sale of unserviceable company vehicles is one other activity that we need explanation on," he said.

The union is demanding nine months of outstanding salary payments and provident fund deductions be settled by June 7, as previously promised by management.

Failure to do so, Terkemuure warned, would force the union to "advise ourselves" on the next steps.

The statement highlighted growing frustrations within PBC, where a lack of operational funding has prevented the company from procuring cocoa beans from farmers during the current main crop season, a core part of its mandate.

Management had pledged money would be available by April to resume operations, but this deadline has since lapsed with no update provided.

Workers now say they are left in the dark about the strategic direction of the organization and how its viability will be secured going forward.