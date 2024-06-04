Election Watch impress on EC to stick to agreement with IPAC

Election Watch Ghana, says the Electoral Commission’s directive to bar party agents from observing the voter transfer and replacement exercise is a dangerous precedent.

It had therefore urged the EC to abide by the agreement reached with the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on May 29, 2024, to permit party agents to observe the process to prevent gerrymandering and ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

A statement issued by the group said “The EC’s defiant refusal to allow political party observers to observe the transfer process is blatant assault on the transparency and integrity of our electoral process contrary to the spirit of the constitutional provisions that established the EC to ensure credible elections.”

The EC issued a memo to all Returning Officers (ROs) directing them to prevent political party observers from being present during the transfer process after confusion rocked its Awutu Senya East office in the central region.

“This egregious violation of the agreement is a slap in the face to the collective will of stakeholders and a dangerous threat to the trust and confidence in our democracy. “

The group urged the political parties to observe the process but do so within the bounds of the law.

It urged the EC to engage the security agencies to allow political party observers to be present and observe the process and take swift and decisive action against any individual or group that attempts to disrupt the electoral process.

“Any deviation from this decision is a treasonous act that undermines the very foundations of our democracy and perpetuates electoral manipulation.

“We will not tolerate any attempt by the EC to renege on this agreement and sabotage our democracy. We hold the EC responsible for any breach of peace and order during the process.”