ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Pay our 9 months outstanding salaries by close of June 7 — PBC workers to management

Social News Pay our 9 months outstanding salaries by close of June 7 — PBC workers to management
TUE, 04 JUN 2024 LISTEN

Workers of the Produce Buying Company (PBC) Plc have given the company's management until June 7 to pay their nine months outstanding salaries.

In a statement dated June 4 and addressed to the Managing Director of PBC, the National Chairman of the PBC Workers Union, Cosmas A. Terkemuure, demanded the "immediate payment" of salaries and associated deductions that have been unpaid for nine months.

"We make reference to a meeting of the PMSU and Local Union at the Head Office, held on February 29, 2024 at which you (Managing Director) and the Deputy Managing Director in-charge of Finance and Administration were in attendance.

“At the said meeting you assured us that salaries would be paid by the end of April, 2024 or latest, by the first week of June, 2024. We wish to remind you to pay our nine (9) months outstanding salary and associated deductions for provident funds, welfare; union and association dues etc, by Friday, 7th June, 2024 as promised,” said the workers.

They warned that if the demands are not met by June 12, the union will "advise ourselves" and hold an assembly at the company's headquarters on June 13 to decide on further action.

The protracted non-payment of salaries has exacerbated uncertainty and low morale among PBC workers, according to the statement.

It stated "As workers of PBC, we currently find ourselves in a situation where we do not know when cocoa purchases would commence and when salaries would be paid."

64202422525-rwnyqdcp53-img5682.jpeg

64202422525-1h830n4aau-img5681.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

53 minutes ago

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum File Photo Wi-Fi for Schools: Report that gov’t paid a service provider GHS56m for no inter...

55 minutes ago

Lands Minister, Okyehene launch student-led Green Ghana Project Lands Minister, Okyehene launch student-led Green Ghana Project

1 hour ago

NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia The church should come together and let us know the best way to complete the nat...

1 hour ago

We don't know the direction of our company — PBC workers lament We don't know the direction of our company — PBC workers lament

1 hour ago

Election Watch impress on EC to stick to agreement with IPAC Election Watch impress on EC to stick to agreement with IPAC

1 hour ago

Pay our 9 months outstanding salaries by close of June 7 — PBC workers to management Pay our 9 months outstanding salaries by close of June 7 — PBC workers to manage...

1 hour ago

I'm very committed to the fight against corruption; that's why I've built digital systems —Bawumia I'm very committed to the fight against corruption; that's why I've built digita...

1 hour ago

Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress The very scourges June 4th aimed to eradicate now more rampant under Akufo-Addo ...

1 hour ago

Ambulance case: Dismissing allegations offhand 'detrimental'; it's serious enough to warrant investigation —Kwesi Pratt Ambulance case: Dismissing allegations offhand 'detrimental'; it's serious enoug...

1 hour ago

NPP Deputy General Secretary Professor Haruna Mohammedleft and NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama ‘We defeated you even when you were in power’ — NPP hits back at Mahama's electi...

Just in....
body-container-line