Pay our 9 months outstanding salaries by close of June 7 — PBC workers to management

Workers of the Produce Buying Company (PBC) Plc have given the company's management until June 7 to pay their nine months outstanding salaries.

In a statement dated June 4 and addressed to the Managing Director of PBC, the National Chairman of the PBC Workers Union, Cosmas A. Terkemuure, demanded the "immediate payment" of salaries and associated deductions that have been unpaid for nine months.

"We make reference to a meeting of the PMSU and Local Union at the Head Office, held on February 29, 2024 at which you (Managing Director) and the Deputy Managing Director in-charge of Finance and Administration were in attendance.

“At the said meeting you assured us that salaries would be paid by the end of April, 2024 or latest, by the first week of June, 2024. We wish to remind you to pay our nine (9) months outstanding salary and associated deductions for provident funds, welfare; union and association dues etc, by Friday, 7th June, 2024 as promised,” said the workers.

They warned that if the demands are not met by June 12, the union will "advise ourselves" and hold an assembly at the company's headquarters on June 13 to decide on further action.

The protracted non-payment of salaries has exacerbated uncertainty and low morale among PBC workers, according to the statement.

It stated "As workers of PBC, we currently find ourselves in a situation where we do not know when cocoa purchases would commence and when salaries would be paid."