Who Believes Such Crap?!

The fast-aging Legal Adviser to the erstwhile Death Squads that were the Public Tribunals and the so-called People’s Courts, namely, Mr. Tsatsu Tsikata, of both the Chairman Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings-led juntas of the Armed Forces Revolutionary Council (AFRC) – June 4 to September 24, 1979 – and the Provisional National Defense Council (PNDC) – December 31, 1981 to January 7, 1993 – may very well be smack behind the latest scandalous attempt to impugn the integrity of the Voters’ Register for the Hohoe Constituency, in the Volta Region, in the wake of the decisive victory clinched by Mr. John Peter Amewu, the NDC crossover to the NPP, former Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and, presently, Minister for Railways Development, in the 2020 Parliamentary Election.

We vividly recall a disconsolately stunned Mr. Tsikata going to court in the wake of the unprecedentedly seismic 2020 Parliamentary Election Victory of Mr. Amewu – aka Dagger – to have the Wli-Todzi native’s unimpeachable victory summarily revoked. As had been widely and predictably expected, however, the Supreme Court of Ghana (SCOG) roundly, unanimously and resoundingly rejected this most dastardly attempt by the younger cousin of the late Ministerial Chief Executioner to the late Chairman Rawlings, to wit, Capt. (Ret) Kojo Tsikata, to have Mr. Amewu’s fiercely fought and hard-won victory revoked (See “SC Throws Tsatsu Out[,] Amewu Affirmed MP” Daily Guide Network 3/31/21).

It is highly likely that this most patriotic, dynamic and conscientious Akufo-Addo appointee who has been widely credited with having remarkably reduced the deleterious environmental impact of illegal small-scale mining, better known as Galamsey, is apt to clinch another decisive Parliamentary-Election Victory for the ruling New Patriotic Party government in the upcoming December 7, 2024, watershed General Election. Some studious observers and pundits of Fourth Republican Ghanaian Politics strongly believe that but for the abrupt and the capriciously anticlimactic transfer of Mr. Amewu from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources by President Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the raging Galamsey Menace that threatens to obliterate the very existence and the long-term survival of the Ghanaian people, would have been drastically reduced to the barest possible minimum, as several foreign diplomats on the ground, most notably the Australian High Commissioner or Ambassador, had pledged the infusion of substantial Galamsey-combatting resources in the form of capital assistance to facilitate the radical reversal of the apocalyptic ecological disaster that is the predatory Galamsey industry.

One of the unofficial narratives is that a conscientious and a steely determined Anti-Galamsey Warrior Mr. Amewu might have been deemed by some thoroughgoing corrupt Akufo-Addo inner-circle operatives to have been undermining the perennial status quo of business as usual. Which, in effect, means that pontifical and morally grandstanding talk and electioneering-campaign promises and all, “Mr. Incorruptible” never really had any serious intention of arresting the Galamsey Menace. Even as Railways Minister and the first in the latter portfolio to extend railroad transport into the Volta Region, Mr. Amewu has not been without his equally determined criminally minded political opponents and detractors who have not spared the least chance to derail the yeomanly and the revolutionary work being successfully undertaken by the hardworking graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) all over the country.

Recently, for instance, in what clearly appears to be an opposition National Democratic Congress-engineered act of criminal sabotage, a commercial mini-truck driver in the rural township of Abutia, the paternal hometown of this author’s wife, deliberately left his vehicle across a section of the newly constructed railroad and caused several thousand dollars’ worth of damage to a newly imported Polish-made train that was being tested for use as a means of significantly reducing traffic congestion, as well as significantly cutting down the exponentially increasing cost of transportation in that part of the country, which the do-nothing demolishing-squad leadership of the country’s main opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress, deemed to be their especial and exclusive preserve.

It is absolutely nothing short of scandalous and laughable for the local party executives of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress to be virulently and self-righteously accusing their main opponents of the ruling New Patriotic Party of busing neighboring Togolese nationals to register to vote in Ghana’s watershed December 7, 2024, General Election. Scandalous and laughable because it is actually the leadership and the key operatives of the National Democratic Congress who, by their own public testimony and readily verifiable available evidence, have a long-established tradition of busing non-Ghanaian citizens, largely from Ghana’s eastern neighbor, the Kangaroo Dynastic Republic of Togo, to vote on behalf of the National Democratic Congress, with the shameless promise of availing these illegal aliens of such New Patriotic Party-implemented social-intervention incentives and privileges as the low-premium National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and the Fee-Free Senior High and Vocational and Technical School Systems.

Which was why a contemptuously amused Mr. Harry Abednego, described as First Vice-Chairman of the New Patriotic Party for the Hohoe District and Constituency, had the following response for his politically desperate accusers and detractors: “It is very strange that the NDC will today accuse the NPP of bringing in foreigners to register to vote in Hohoe.” Mr. Abednego goes further to explain that such gratuitous and forensically unfounded allegation is being made by the local leadership of the National Democratic Congress, “Because our traditionally notorious ballot-rigging opponents are deathly afraid that the people of Wli Todzi [the hometown of Candidate Amewu] will vote in their numbers to retain one of their own” (See “Voter Registration: NDC Accuses NPP of Busing Foreigners to Register in Hohoe” Modernghana.com 5/25/24). For those of our readers who may not be familiar with it, Wli Todzi township is smack on Ghana’s border with the Dynastic Kangaroo Republic of Togo, on the Agumatsa escarpment or mountainous range.

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

May 27, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]