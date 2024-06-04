LISTEN

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reiterated his dedication to combating corruption.

He said, corruption has a detrimental impact on national development.

Speaking with the clergy in Cape Coast on Monday during his campaign tour of the Central Region, Dr. Bawumia highlighted his commitment to fighting corruption, making reference to his digitization initiatives as significant measures to prevent corrupt practices.

"Corruption in the public space is a major canker against our development, and the fight against it must continue.

“I have been a committed fighter against corruption and I am very committed to the fight against it," Dr. Bawumia stated.

He stressed that effective systems, rather than mere rhetoric, are essential in combating corruption.

"Corruption can be fought effectively through systems, and I have been behind building digital systems which are aimed at averting corruption... That's the way to go, building systems to tackle corruption, and I am very committed to it," he said.

He added, "The ghost names that have been wiped off the public payroll is an example of how putting in place systems fight corruption."

Dr. Bawumia assured the clergy of his accountability, pledging to remain transparent and responsible if elected President.

"As President, by the grace of God, I will also be more accountable to you because I will have the opportunity of seeking another term and I will come back to you and the Ghanaian people to account for my stewardship."

He added, "If I don't perform, you won't give me another opportunity, so I will work hard and deliver on my pledges so that I can come back and account to you... As for somebody, there will be no accountability because he will go on a honeymoon and you won't see him again."