We're committed to constructing Cape Coast Airport — Bawumia reaffirms

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President and Presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reassured of the government’s dedication to the establishment of the long-awaited Cargo Airport in Cape Coast.

He disclosed that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had journeyed to South Korea to deliberate on the Cape Coast Airport project, among other issues.

Consequently, he affirmed the party’s commitment to the construction of the airport, saying that it was not a mere pledge, but rather grounded on a tangible plan that was steadily advancing.

Feasibility studies for the endeavour had been finalised for the identification of a suitable site for the airport, facilitating the prompt commencement of construction to invigorate economic activities.

Dr. Bawumia offered this assurance during a gathering with the Central Regional House of Chiefs as part of his two-day visit to the area.

While unveiling the Party’s 2020 manifesto in Cape Coast, Dr. Bawumia emphasised the significance of an airport, stressing its crucial role in enhancing tourism and development in the Region.

“I bring promising news for the people of Cape Coast. We are establishing a new harbour and airport in Cape Coast. This is imperative,” he declared.

“An airport in Cape Coast is highly logical. Positioned as a significant tourist centre, the area forms a triangle with Greater Accra and Kumasi, creating a hub for economic activities.

“By connecting them with railway lines and establishing an airport here, we can drive infrastructural growth,” he added.

Earlier, Dr Bawumia toured the historic city of Cape Coast, where traders, shoppers, and travellers in the lively Kotokoraba Central Business District and Abura warmly welcomed him.

They greeted him with NPP-themed songs as he navigated through the market to interact with the traders.

Upon arriving at the market, the market women and traders expressed delight, with some hailing him as the “Digital Wizard,” the rescuer of Ghana, and a visionary leader.

“Dr Bawumia is the ultimate saviour” and “Dr Bawumia will undoubtedly emerge victorious” were among the resolute statements made by some market women, while others requested, “We require financial aid” and “kindly share some funds with us.”

The teeming crowd occupied the main street, resulting in unparalleled congestion in the market, as a few fortunate individuals had the opportunity to exchange greetings and embrace the Vice President.

