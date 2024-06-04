ModernGhana logo
We shall no longer countenance any further violations of our rights — CETAG

Education CETAG National President Mr. Prince Obeng-Himeh
TUE, 04 JUN 2024 LISTEN
CETAG National President Mr. Prince Obeng-Himeh

The Colleges of Education Teachers Association of Ghana (CETAG) has served notice of its intention to embark on an industrial strike action over the government's failure to implement arbitration awards and pay members their legitimate allowances.

In a notice issued to the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) on June 3, CETAG accused the FWSC and other state institutions of deliberately violating their rights.

According to CETAG "the union shall no longer countenance any further violations of our rights as workers by any authority under the 1992 Constitution of Ghana."

The lecturers are demanding the implementation of a May 2023 compulsory arbitration award issued by the National Labour Commission in their favor.

However, the NLC has failed to enforce the award despite several appeals by CETAG.

CETAG further complained that "NLC and FWSC have all denied CETAG members what is due us based on the Compulsory Arbitration Award issued on 2nd May 2023 in violation of the 1992 Constitution of Ghana."

CETAG further accused the FWSC and Ministry of Education of deliberately refusing to pay research allowances owed members as stipulated in their 2023 Conditions of Service agreement.

The union has served notice that it will proceed with the strike action until all outstanding arbitration awards are implemented and their concerns addressed through the payment of all entitled allowances.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

