It’s very clear that cost of living has gone up – Bawumia

Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has admitted that cost of living has gone up but notes that the situation is a global problem.

Speaking during a meeting with the clergy in the Central Region as part of his campaign tour, the Vice President said he confirmed this for himself when he visited Canada recently.

“It is very clear that the cost of living has gone up across the world. Even when I was in Canada just a few weeks ago, there were similar complaints.

“There has been a major increase in the cost of living, and global inflation has increased five-fold, so there is a problem,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.

At the meeting, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said government is committed to taking steps to address the economic challenges that have brought about the high cost of living.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has disclosed that when voted President, his government will cut government expenditure by at least 3% of GDP.

This he said will save Ghana some GHS30 billion.

“The third major policy I want to bring has to do with government expenditure. Government expenditure is on the high side relative to the private sector. I want us to empower more of the private sector so that they can do more of the expenditure.

“I think government is trying to do too much at the same time. Let’s allow the private sector to come in. They have money and if you give them the incentive they will invest because they know they will make money. I want us to reduce government expenditure by at least 3% of GDP, almost 30 billion and let’s give the incentive to the private sector,” Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said.