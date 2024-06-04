Tamale: Police arrests man over illegal arm possession

The Ghana Police Service has arrested one Imarana Abdulai Gomda, a suspect at Tamale in the Northern Region, over alleged possession of firearms and ammunition without lawful authority.

The suspect was arrested at Datoyili Barrier in Tamale on Wednesday, May 29, 2024.

Anews brief from the Police said two SMG rifles with six (6) rounds of 9MM ammunition and two empty magazines were retrieved from him.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting the Police with investigations, the brief added.

GNA