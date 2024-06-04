ModernGhana logo
Kufour's police escort dies in accident

  Tue, 04 Jun 2024
Kufour's police escort dies in accident
TUE, 04 JUN 2024

General Sergeant Bismark Frempah, 38, an outrider attached to former President John Agyekum Kuffour, has died in a fatal accident on the Bolgatanga-Tamale Road.

The deceased, who was in charge of Police Service Motorbike with the registration number AS 8297 22, was riding on that stretch of road and on reaching the outskirts of Gbimsi Village near Savelugu, he crashed into a Toyota Sienta vehicle with the registration number AS 5979 21.

Police brief said Francis Baba, 34, the suspect, was the driver in charge with five passengers on board.

“On 30 May 2024 at about 1645 hours, No 46007 G/Sgt. Frempah Bismark aged, 38, an outrider attached to former president JA Kufour, was on charge of S/M No AS-8297-22 riding from Bolgatanga towards Tamale direction . That on reaching a section of the road at the outskirts of Gbimsi village near Savelugu, he crashed with Toyota Sienta vehicle No. AS 5979-21, then being driven by suspect driver Baba Francis aged 34 loaded with five passengers from Tamale towards Bolgatanga direction.”

It said the outrider died instantly while the suspect driver and the occupants escaped unhurt.

The brief said “a team of police led by ASP/Mr. W Fuseini proceeded to the scene and conveyed the body of the deceased outrider to the Tamale Teaching Hospital, where he was confirmed dead by Dr. Mohammed Wumpini, the medical doctor on duty.”

It said the body was subsequently deposited at the same hospital’s morgue for preservation and autopsy.

The suspect driver is detained to assist with investigations whereas the accident vehicles have been impounded for investigation.

GNA

