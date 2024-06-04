ModernGhana logo
Hajj 2024: Accra flights start today

By Imam Abass Umar Abdul-Karim
Hajj 2024: Accra flights start today
LISTEN

After successfully completing five flights from the Northern regions, the Ghana Hajj Board is now focusing on Accra operations.

There will be four flights starting Today. The Ghana Hajj Board has announced the flight schedules for the Hajj pilgrimage in 2024.

Here are the Accra flight dates:

  • Tuesday, June 4, 2024 (2 flights)
  • Wednesday, June 5, 2024
  • Thursday, June 6, 2024

The Board has also stated that there will be adequate security arrangements, provision of two meals a day, total medical care, comfortable hotel accommodation, and transportation in Saudi Arabia

However, the success of this year's operation largely depends on how effectively gate crashers are managed. Under no circumstances should they be allowed into the Ghanaian tents Mina to avoid a repeat of last year's pathetic experience, where paid pilgrims got stranded and were denied the opportunity to sleep decently in the tents as of congestion. Pilgrims with tourist visas nearly marred the success of last year's operation, and therefore, they must be prevented from having access this year.

Let use this popular quote from the former president of the United States of America Barack Obama to make a point: Change will not come if we wait for some other person, or if we wait for some other time. We are the ones we've been waiting for. We are the change that we seek. Hajj operations narrative in Ghana now is changing from bad to good, even though there's more for improvements.

In the past, Hajj departures in Ghana were marred by chaos, noise making, disappointments, and public ridicules, making headlines in the news. However, through careful planning, innovations, leadership, and competences, the narrative has changed dramatically for the better.

The processes, documentation, operations, and management of Hajj, both locally and abroad, have seen significant improvements.

This year's operations are proceeding smoothly, and we hope to replicate the success story of Tamale in Accra. Notably, the past two years have seen a significant reduction in flights and quotas, partly due to the use of Umrah tourist, business, and visiting visas.

In my opinion, the high cost of Hajj is a major factor contributing to this decline. Therefore, Ghana Hajj must take immediate action to address this issue and restore confidence and numbers, lest next year's Hajj sees even more drastic reductions in quotas and flights.

Source: Imam Abass Umar Abdul-Karim
Ghana Police Mosque, Cantonment

