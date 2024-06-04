JUDICIAL CONSPIRACY (John and Jane's Promise Under Threat)

LISTEN

Dear John and Jane, the most popular duo in modern politics. John and Jane, you are the only hope of the people, the only reason why the replica of Arab Spring is temporarily on hold in the land of Umuofia. The rebellion would have been massive where the Mafia government would be toppled, held accountable and justice administered at a spot just as it happened in the French Revolution.

John and Jane, the hope of your second coming is what is preserving the perceived corrupt judiciary, other than that, the resurface of modern-day- day L/Cp. Amedeka, Jochim Amartey Kwei, Sgt. Dzandzu and co of 1982 would have occurred in the land of Umuofia.

John and Jane, you promised a system where justice would be administered fairly to all manner of people. You promised to retrieve all stolen money, reverse the illegal and immoral acquisition of public assets, cancel all dubious contracts, investigate the callous murder of innocent citizens by state-sponsored security, deal with professional misconduct perpetrated by public officials and other impunity. Prof. Jane said during her inauguration address on Wednesday, 24 of May 2024, that "John and I have agreed that whoever has participated in the plunder of the state must be held accountable. This is not a threat; is a promise, promised on the wishes of our citizens across the various political and social divides and hinged on the principle of accountability".

John and Jane, this is a promise well received by the citizens, and you will be held accountable for your word after January 7, 2025. I trust you; I have confidence in you, but I can assure you that, you will face a herculean task if you did not do your assignment well about the judiciary in Umuofia, the regime will not successfully prosecute a single criminal member of the predecessor administration. The judiciary in Umuofia has been desecrated by the Mafia government. Here is a judiciary where political party fanatics and tribal bigots are elevated to the superior courts to go and serve the interest of the Mafia against the supreme interest of the state. A popular phrase "Fix Match" hitherto known only in football circles, is now practiced in the judiciary. Reference to "Fix Match" could be made to the recent expose of the shameful conduct of Umuofia's minister for justice whose modus operandi is to arrange unholy meetings with the justices of the superior courts to subvert justice to satisfy the interest of his Mafia appointing authority.

John and Jane beware that you are going to meet a judicial system (in Umuofia) that is already programmed to consistently deliver a predetermined outcome, most of which is bizarre. Today in Umuofia, winning a case in court is not about knowing the law; is simply about knowing the judge. Never in the history of Umuofia since Gold- coast had justice crucified regularly in this manner, as we are witnessing today under the current Mafia regime.

John and Jane, you may not be able to hold even a fly accountable as you promised with this current politically programmed judicial system. The source of the regime's impunity is derived from their strategic packing of the bench with cronies and charlatans who are ready to misinterpret, misapply, and sabotage the constitution in their favour against the interest of the state.

John and Jane, where there is a will, there is a way. You can still fulfill your promise to the citizens by holding corrupt officials accountable when you reformat the rotten system by putting things in their right order. The escape route created by the Mafia to avoid the accountability of tomorrow by evading it today must be destroyed. "The best way to predict the future is to create it"........ Abraham Lincoln. To realise your promise of ensuring accountability is achieved, you should endeavor to sanitize state institutions. The judiciary in this case is not an exemption. As the saying goes, there are so many ways of killing a cat. The judiciary's image in Umuofia is so muddied, so it needs urgent demolition and immediate reconstruction to save the democracy and future of the state.

John and Jane, your reputation is seriously at stake should you allow the judicial status quo in Umuofia to remain when you assume power. All the prosecuting institutions are infested with crooks, political party fanatics and tribal bigots. Until you design and successfully implement a plan B in the prosecuting institutions, especially the judiciary, you will not only end your tenure as frustrated leaders but discredited characters who fail to honour your promise of holding corrupt officials accountable and corrupt yourselves.

John and Jane, you remain the hope of the people; you are an oasis in the desert. Don't betray the trust of the people, No! If it happens, you will not be strong enough to stand the resentment of the citizens. "We will stand with anyone that is right; stand with him while he is right and part with him while he goes wrong"......... Abraham Lincoln. The citizens will not only abandon you but will rise against you when the status quo remains under your regime.

I Shall Return, Somaisonka Liman.

[email protected].