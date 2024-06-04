Amidu’s "Koku Anyidoho" Type of Situational Confession and Vacillation Creates Credibility Problems

Ever since he strategically albeit abortively ambushed the man who literally resurrected him from the dead in the runup to the 2020 General Election, in particular the 2020 Presidential Election, in the wake of the seismic and the epochal passing of former President Jeremiah “Jerry” John Rawlings, not many of the hitherto avid and morally concerned sympathizers of the so-called Citizen Vigilante have taken him any more seriously than they have taken the Communications Director of the “Mysteriously Vanished” President John Evans Atta-Mills, in the wake of the equally seismic and the epochal passing of the Rawlings-coronated former Vice-President and retired Tax-Law Professor of the University of Ghana Law School, a prolific author and internationally recognized scholar.

Both Messrs. Koku Anyidoho and Martin ABK Amidu, the Atta-Mills-fired Attorney-General and Minister of Justice and sometime Presidential Running-Mate, behave like a mirror-image pair of standup comedic acts when it comes to boldly and courageously revealing the kinds of downhome truths that could really make Ghana the sort of Model Democracy that it briefly became to most of the rest of the African Continent in the wake of our historic Declaration of Sovereignty from British Colonial Rule on March 6, 1957. On the preceding matter, of course, the foci or subject-matter, respectively, is in regard to the criminal and the treasonous involvement of the Serial and the Dynastic Presidential Candidate of the country’s main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), namely, Mr. John “Ford Expedition Payola” Dramani Mahama, in the global scandal and the veritable national contretemps that was the European Airbus SE Bribery Scheme, whose foolproof evidence had been personally delivered to an extant Akufo-Addo-appointed Independent Special Prosecutor (ISP) by clerks of the Serious Fraud Courts of at least three European nations and the United States of America with significant shareholdings in the European Airbus Company Limited, manufacturers of both commercial and military aircraft, including Britain, France and Spain (See “Martin Amidu Gives ‘New’ Details of Airbus Scandal” Ghanaweb.com 5/27/24).

Of course, as we all well know, the Frafra native, from the Upper-East Region, would flatly and capriciously refuse to seriously and rigorously prosecute this case, on the rather curious grounds that prosecuting the key actors in the European Airbus SE Payola Racket could have significant and even “catastrophic” impact or consequences on both the 2020 General Election, in particular the 2020 Presidential Election, and the nation at large. You see, the irony here is that until the global eruption of the European Airbus Payola Scandal, which also involved the leaderships of several other Commonwealth Area Countries, our self-proclaimed Citizen Vigilante had been composing reams of book-length essays and articles claiming that his very life was in danger, as his private residence in Accra, Ghana’s capital, had been hermetically cordoned off by National Security Agency Guards and Sleuths detailed at the behest of then-President “I Have No Classmates In Ghana” Dramani Mahama, who strictly followed his every movement around the Accra Metropolis and the country at large.

Martin Amidu would later change his narrative, accuse the man who had resurrected him from certain political death, as well as near-physical death, by pontifically insisting that an epically defeated Candidate Mahama was the New Presidential Angel on Ghana’s Political Horizon, and that the legendary Leprechaun of Akyem-Abomosu and Kyebi, and other places in-between and farther beyond, for that matter, was the “Mother-Serpent of Corruption” in the entire postcolonial history of our beloved Sovereign Democratic Republic of Ghana.

And now, the “longest playing” Deputy Attorney-General and Deputy Minister of Justice would have Ghanaians not already or yet fed up with his muck-raking propagandistic rigmarole believe that the man who has been authoritatively alleged by his immediate predecessor to the ministerial or cabinet portfolio of Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, to wit, Mrs. Betty Mould-Iddrisu, to have once threatened to physically punish or discipline a frail and health-challenged President Atta-Mills, an intemperate act of gross insubordination which may very well have promptly triggered his summary expulsion from the Atta-Mills cabinet, of being in possession of forensically foolproof evidence that could even more damningly nail the political coffin of the Bole-Bamboi native from the Akufo-Addo-created Savannah Region.

Now, Mr. Amidu has gone even much further to name such Mahama relatives as Dr. Michael Abu Sakara Foster, the renowned economist and former Presidential Candidate of the Rump-Convention People’s Party (R-CPP), and Mr. Samuel Adam Mahama Foster, a full-blooded relative or sibling of Yagbonwura Okogufuo Kwame Gonja, among a couple or so others, as some of the reprobate characters who may be criminally complicit in the €5 million European Airbus SE Payola Scandal (See “Martin Amidu Gives ‘New’ Details of Airbus Scandal” Ghanaweb.com 5/27/24).

For Yours Truly, however, the one political choice sirloin meat or steak that deserves the sedulous and the studious attention of all progressive-minded and civically responsible Ghanaian citizens here is the recent fanfare that swelled up around the widespread media announcement that Dr. Abu Sakara intended to join cause and/or parties with Alan Cash, the thrice-defeated Akufo-Addo challenger and four-time deserter of the ruling New Patriotic Party, presently the founder and leader of a Dead-On-Arrival (DOA) political party called the Movement for Chance (MFC), or the Butterfly Party (BP), in a highly unlikely bid to reversing the prophetically and the politically unstoppable Mahamudu Bawumia-Piloted Bullet Train from getting to its long-prophesied and anticipated Jubilee House Destination, come December 7, 2025.

Now, on the part of Martin Amidu, this is very interesting because the Akufo-Addo-ambushing former Independent Special Prosecutor has decided to come public with his so-called New Revelations in yet another Election Year, “revelations” that are likely to be even more politically devastating for Candidate-General John “I Have Absolutely No Classmates in Ghana” Dramani Mahama. So, Dear Reader, what has really happened here and now?

*Visit my blog at: KwameOkoampaAhoofeJr

By Kwame Okoampa-Ahoofe, Jr., PhD

Professor Emeritus, Department of English

SUNY-Nassau Community College

Garden City, New York

May 28, 2024

E-mail: [email protected]