Tue, 04 Jun 2024

Organised Labour demands restructuring of SSNIT

  Tue, 04 Jun 2024
Organised Labour demands restructuring of SSNIT
Organised Labour is demanding an amicable resolution to the usage of workers’ funds by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

According to Organised Labour, the recent actions and inaction of SSNIT leave much to be deserved.

The Executive Secretary of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association of Ghana (CLOGSAG), Dr. Isaac Bampoe-Addo, said Organized Labour will be in a better position to manage its pensions than SSNIT.

“We are not convinced, and we tell them [SSNIT] in plain language that we are not convinced by what you are telling us. We are not convinced. We are not convinced at all. And we are going to ask for a total restructuring of SSNIT because this is not how you should manage workers’ money.

“This is not government money, this is workers’ money, and what we will say is, why should governments be appointing even a chair to the SSNIT board?" he stated.

