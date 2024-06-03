Next Gen Infraco 5G deal is inimical to the national interest — Minority

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has raised red flags over government's decision to award Ghana's 5G spectrum license to private company Next Gen Infraco Limited, describing the deal as detrimental to the national interest.

In a press release on Monday, June 3, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said a preliminary study of the processes leading to the "opaque transaction" showed that the Next Gen Infraco 5G deal would not be beneficial to Ghana.

"Our conservative analysis shows that the State could have generated up to USD400 million to USD$500 million upfront if the government had opted for a more competitive process," Dr Forson stated.

According to him, the funds could have been channeled into critical development projects amid the current economic downturn in the country.

However, Dr Forson noted that the Akufo-Addo government is giving away the 5G spectrum license "for a paltry USD$125million payable in yearly instalments on a work-and-pay basis over the next 10 years."

The Minority Leader further cited unfair monopoly and lack of parliamentary approval as some key factors making the 5G deal harmful to national interests.

"This opaque ‘work and pay’ 5G agreement will ensure that NEXT GEN INFRACO would be the ONLY COMPANY to offer wholesale 5G mobile DATA and VOICE services in the country for a period of 10 years," Dr Forson asserted.

He continued that "All existing Mobile Network Operators (MNOs)-MTN, AT, TELECEL and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) in the country cannot offer DATA and VOICE services to their numerous customers nationwide without passing through NEXT GEN INFRACO."

The minority caucus has thus kicked against the deal and promised to employ all legitimate means to ensure the nation's interests are protected.