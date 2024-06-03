Ghana’s 5G deal full of mushroom entities owned by cronies of Akufo-Addo, Ursula Owusu — Minority

The Minority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament has alleged that the controversial 5G spectrum deal between the government and Next Gen Infraco Company Limited is opaque and contains several irregularities.

In a press statement on Monday, June 3, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said a preliminary study by the caucus revealed the deal was carried out in a non-transparent manner without any competitive bidding process.

Mr Forson claimed the Akufo-Addo government is awarding the lucrative 5G spectrum to a "shadowy" company called Next Gen Infraco for a paltry sum when Ghana could have made between $400-500 million from a more open tender.

He added: "Some of the entities in the Consortium, which are the beneficiaries of this opaque transaction, are mushroom entities owned by cronies of President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Communications, with questionable track-records."

The Minority leader cited concerns that some of the companies involved had previously participated in similar deals under the Akufo-Addo government that offered little value for money to Ghana.

According to the Caucus, handing over control of Ghana's 5G infrastructure to a sole company for 10 years will unfairly give it a monopoly in the industry.

It will also mean Mobile Network Operators and Internet Service Providers must depend on and pay the company for access to 5G services.

The deal was done at the blindside of Parliament despite its multi-year nature requiring legislative approval, Dr. Forson noted.

He stressed the entire transaction is "unlawful, null, void, and of no legal effect whatsoever."