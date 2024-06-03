ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Ghana’s 5G deal full of mushroom entities owned by cronies of Akufo-Addo, Ursula Owusu — Minority

Headlines Minority caucus in Ghana's parliament
MON, 03 JUN 2024 LISTEN
Minority caucus in Ghana's parliament

The Minority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament has alleged that the controversial 5G spectrum deal between the government and Next Gen Infraco Company Limited is opaque and contains several irregularities.

In a press statement on Monday, June 3, Minority Leader Cassiel Ato Forson said a preliminary study by the caucus revealed the deal was carried out in a non-transparent manner without any competitive bidding process.

Mr Forson claimed the Akufo-Addo government is awarding the lucrative 5G spectrum to a "shadowy" company called Next Gen Infraco for a paltry sum when Ghana could have made between $400-500 million from a more open tender.

He added: "Some of the entities in the Consortium, which are the beneficiaries of this opaque transaction, are mushroom entities owned by cronies of President Akufo-Addo and the Minister for Communications, with questionable track-records."

The Minority leader cited concerns that some of the companies involved had previously participated in similar deals under the Akufo-Addo government that offered little value for money to Ghana.

According to the Caucus, handing over control of Ghana's 5G infrastructure to a sole company for 10 years will unfairly give it a monopoly in the industry.

It will also mean Mobile Network Operators and Internet Service Providers must depend on and pay the company for access to 5G services.

The deal was done at the blindside of Parliament despite its multi-year nature requiring legislative approval, Dr. Forson noted.

He stressed the entire transaction is "unlawful, null, void, and of no legal effect whatsoever."

63202453954-wbreuhgtto-img5608.jpeg

63202453954-8dt2wkjvvq-img5609.jpeg

63202453954-l5hsk8v331-img5610.jpeg

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

Top Stories

36 minutes ago

Ghanaians prefer to celebrate foolish people who are like fireflies – Fritz Baffour Ghanaians prefer to celebrate “foolish people who are like fireflies” – Fritz Ba...

1 hour ago

Leadership of the Minority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament Next Gen Infraco 5G deal is inimical to the national interest — Minority

2 hours ago

File Photo Corrupt Akufo-Addo, Bawumia gov’t giving away Ghana's 5G spectrum for a paltry $...

2 hours ago

Minority caucus in Ghana's parliament Ghana’s 5G deal full of mushroom entities owned by cronies of Akufo-Addo, Ursula...

2 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Ghana to get e-gates at Kotoka International Airport by end of 2024 — Bawumia

2 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party NPP Election 2024: Vote for Bawumia to stop Mahama’s plot to cancel Free SHS policy ...

2 hours ago

Ato Forsons mistrial application is a smokescreen, a veiled attempt to abort his legitimate prosecution – Godfred Dame Ato Forson’s mistrial application is a smokescreen, a veiled attempt to abort hi...

2 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe You'll be very foolish to trust EC to transfer votes in your absence — Franklin ...

2 hours ago

Election 2024: Under what circumstance do I lose my citizenship, right to vote if I don't have a Ghana card? —Kwesi Pratt slams EC Election 2024: Under what circumstance do I lose my citizenship, right to vote i...

2 hours ago

Chairman Coka Teachers now teach students how to speak in Tongues — NPP's Chairman COKA

Just in....
body-container-line