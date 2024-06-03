LISTEN

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has praised former President John Dramani Mahama for the construction of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

The actor expressed his admiration during a visit to the hospital in Accra to see musician KK Fosu, who was involved in an accident on May 26, 2024.

In a video shared on social media on May 30, 2024, Kwaku Manu was seen exchanging pleasantries with KK Fosu and others present.

He later shared his thoughts on the facility, mentioning that it was his first time visiting UGMC.

Kwaku Manu commended former President Mahama for the excellent work, noting its friendly and quality standards.

“I commend former President Mahama for the excellent work he did here. This place is truly beautiful. I have always heard of UGMC but had never been here. When I arrived this morning, I was amazed," Kwaku Manu said. "The environment is stunning, gives comfort, and there are no unpleasant smells associated with hospitals. It feels like a hospital in another country.”

The University of Ghana Medical Center is a 650-bed capacity that was commissioned in January 2017.

However, it remained unused for several months, leading to protests and demands for its operationalization.

Initially set to open in November 2017, the Center remained closed to the public due to a dispute between the Minister of Health and the University of Ghana over the management of the $217 million facility.