ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 03 Jun 2024 Health

You’ve done well; even the environment gives comfort — Kwaku Manu praises Mahama for building UGMC

Youve done well; even the environment gives comfort —Kwaku Manu praises Mahama for building UGMC
LISTEN

Ghanaian actor Kwaku Manu has praised former President John Dramani Mahama for the construction of the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

The actor expressed his admiration during a visit to the hospital in Accra to see musician KK Fosu, who was involved in an accident on May 26, 2024.

In a video shared on social media on May 30, 2024, Kwaku Manu was seen exchanging pleasantries with KK Fosu and others present.

He later shared his thoughts on the facility, mentioning that it was his first time visiting UGMC.

Kwaku Manu commended former President Mahama for the excellent work, noting its friendly and quality standards.

“I commend former President Mahama for the excellent work he did here. This place is truly beautiful. I have always heard of UGMC but had never been here. When I arrived this morning, I was amazed," Kwaku Manu said. "The environment is stunning, gives comfort, and there are no unpleasant smells associated with hospitals. It feels like a hospital in another country.”

The University of Ghana Medical Center is a 650-bed capacity that was commissioned in January 2017.

However, it remained unused for several months, leading to protests and demands for its operationalization.

Initially set to open in November 2017, the Center remained closed to the public due to a dispute between the Minister of Health and the University of Ghana over the management of the $217 million facility.

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Ghanaians prefer to celebrate foolish people who are like fireflies – Fritz Baffour Ghanaians prefer to celebrate “foolish people who are like fireflies” – Fritz Ba...

3 hours ago

Leadership of the Minority Caucus in Ghana's Parliament Next Gen Infraco 5G deal is inimical to the national interest — Minority

4 hours ago

File Photo Corrupt Akufo-Addo, Bawumia gov’t giving away Ghana's 5G spectrum for a paltry $...

4 hours ago

Minority caucus in Ghana's parliament Ghana’s 5G deal full of mushroom entities owned by cronies of Akufo-Addo, Ursula...

4 hours ago

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Ghana to get e-gates at Kotoka International Airport by end of 2024 — Bawumia

4 hours ago

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party NPP Election 2024: Vote for Bawumia to stop Mahama’s plot to cancel Free SHS policy ...

4 hours ago

Ato Forsons mistrial application is a smokescreen, a veiled attempt to abort his legitimate prosecution – Godfred Dame Ato Forson’s mistrial application is a smokescreen, a veiled attempt to abort hi...

4 hours ago

Founding President of IMANI Africa, Franklin Cudjoe You'll be very foolish to trust EC to transfer votes in your absence — Franklin ...

4 hours ago

Election 2024: Under what circumstance do I lose my citizenship, right to vote if I don't have a Ghana card? —Kwesi Pratt slams EC Election 2024: Under what circumstance do I lose my citizenship, right to vote i...

4 hours ago

Chairman Coka Teachers now teach students how to speak in Tongues — NPP's Chairman COKA

Just in....
body-container-line