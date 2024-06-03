Ghana to get e-gates at Kotoka International Airport by end of 2024 — Bawumia

The Vice President of Ghana, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has announced that the country will get electronic immigration gates, also known as e-gates, at the Kotoka International Airport by the end of 2024.

Dr. Bawumia, the ruling party’s flagbearer ahead of the 2024 elections, made the announcement while speaking at a rally on Monday, June 3.

According to the Vice President, the e-gate system will automate the immigration process for Ghanaian citizens and residence permit holders arriving at the airport.

The Vice President explained that with the e-gates, Ghanaians will no longer have to queue at immigration counters upon arrival.

They will simply insert their Ghana Card into the e-gate, which will automatically verify their identity and admission status before granting them entry into the country.

He stated as quoted by Accra-based GHOne TV: "Before the end of this year, if you arrive in Ghana at Kotoka Airport, you don't even need to go to an immigration officer, we are putting together the 'E-gate', you put your Ghana Card in, it will open for you and you'll pass and enter."

This is expected to considerably reduce waiting times and improve efficiency at the country's main international airport.

The automated process will also aid in border security and management of passenger flows.