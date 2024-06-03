ModernGhana logo
University of Ghana Alumni Association gets GHC 1.7million Hotspot Comfort Zone project from Speaker Bagbin

The University of Ghana Alumni Association has received a substantial boost from the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

The "Hotspot Comfort Zone" project valued at GHC 1,734,806.86, is currently underway, thanks to his support.

This project, which includes a 60-person capacity space and office facilities, demonstrates the Speaker's commitment to enhancing educational institutions. The "Hotspot Comfort Zone" aims to provide a conducive environment for alumni and students to connect, learn, and grow.

The Speaker's contribution to the University of Ghana Alumni Association is a testament of his dedication to the advancement of education in Ghana. This project will have a lasting impact on the university community and beyond.

The University of Ghana Alumni Association expressed their gratitude to Speaker Bagbin for his support, acknowledging his contributions to the growth and development of educational institutions in Ghana.

This project is a fitting legacy for Speaker Bagbin, who has consistently demonstrated his commitment to the betterment of Ghana's education system.

The "Hotspot Comfort Zone" will serve as a hub for innovation, creativity, and progress, inspiring future generations of leaders and change-makers.

