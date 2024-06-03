Election 2024: Vote for Bawumia to stop Mahama’s plot to cancel Free SHS policy — Ahiagbah

Richard Ahiagbah, National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has claimed National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Dramani Mahama intends to cancel the Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy if elected.

The party has urged Ghanaians to vote for Vice President and NPP flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in the December 7 polls to protect the popular education policy.

National Communications Director of the NPP, Richard Ahiagbah made the statement in a post on X on Monday, June 3.

According to him, "Ghanaians can rest assured that as president, Bawumia will intensify the implementation of the Free SHS policy. However, H.E. Mahama and the NDC have criticized the Free SHS policy and called it a scam. They are plotting to abolish/cancel it unless you STOP them by voting for Bawumia."

The Free SHS program, implemented in 2017, abolished tuition fees for all secondary school students and provided them with books, meals and accommodation.

However, it has faced challenges including shortages of science equipment, dormitories, teacher housing and late disbursement of funds which have disrupted the academic calendar.

The NDC says it supports the policy but has promised to review it by fixing its "flaws and making it sustainable" but the ruling NPP see that as cancellation.