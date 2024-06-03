ModernGhana logo
Ato Forson’s mistrial application is a smokescreen, a veiled attempt to abort his legitimate prosecution – Godfred Dame

The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has accused Minority Leader Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson of hiding behind his mistrial application to escape prosecution in the ambulance purchase trial.

Lawyers for Dr. Ato Forson on Monday, June 3, filed a supplementary affidavit in support of the motion on notice for an order of mistrial, injunction and or stay of proceedings in the ongoing ambulance case.

The application was filed relying on allegations made against the Attorney General by Richard Jakpa, the third accused person in the ambulance purchase case.

In an affidavit to oppose the motion filed by Ato Forson, Godfred Yeboah Dame said the mistrial application has no basis in law.

“That no proper grounds have been canvassed by the applicant to warrant a grant of this application, which is unknown to the laws governing criminal law and practice in Ghana.

“That the instant application is a smokescreen and a veiled attempt by the applicant to abort his legitimate prosecution for actions committed as a public officer which led to the State losing colossal amounts of funds. Same is incompetent as no one has immunity from prosecution under the laws of Ghana,” parts of the affidavit said.

It continued, “That I respectfully say that the Attorney-General is vested with the constitutional responsibility to prosecute all crimes within the Republic and cannot be prohibited from discharging this constitutional duty in respect of any person in Ghana as all persons are equal before the law.”

Meanwhile, there is pressure on the Attorney General to resign following the allegations made against him by Richard Jakpa, the third accused person.

The trending audio conversation allegedly between the Attorney General and Richard Jakpa has worsened matters.

Some analysts want President Akufo-Addo to sack the Attorney General.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
